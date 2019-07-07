Karnataka: 13 coalition MLAs resign, govt collapse seems imminent

On a cloudy Saturday morning in the IT city of Bengaluru, 12 MLAs headed to the speakers office, casting a shadow on the future of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. After many scares over the last one year, the Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka finally seems to be facing a jolt big enough to topple it.

In all, 13 MLAs have submitted their resignations in the last one week. One of them happened to be a senior leader, former minister and long-time loyalist of the Congress party Ramalinga Reddy who had, on multiple occassions, expressed his disgruntlement over not being given a cabinet berth.

'I have nothing against the Congress party. I have nothing against our leaders in Delhi. I am just saddened that I have been sidelined. But I won't blame anyone. I am going to resign now.' said Reddy before entering the speaker's chamber.

The other MLAs who resigned included Mahesh Kumtalli, BC Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Shivaram Hebbar, ST Somashekhar, Muniratna, Pratap Gowda and Byrati Basavaraju from Congress and H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Gopalaiah from the JD(S).

However, the unavailability of the speaker at his chamber till Tuesday has given the coalition two days to explore its options. Acting instantly was famed troubleshooter DK Shivakumar who cut short his engagements for the day and rushed to convince the rebel MLAs otherwise.

Though he was successful in whisking away four of the MLAs (and is said to have torn MLA Muniratna's resignation letter), he hardly succeeded in convincing them to withdraw the decision. Interestingly leaders Byrati Basavaraj, Muniratna and ST Somashekar are believed to be close confidantes of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah who was the head of the coordination committee for the coalition government had often been accused of encouraging dissent.

In a meeting post the Lok Sabha election debacle, where the coalition won a dismal 2 out of the 28 seats, Siddaramaiah is said to have advised Rahul Gandhi to pull out of the government in the state. JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath who also resigned on Saturday was a bitter opponent of Siddaramaiah, accusing him of failing to run the committee in an undemocratic manner.

But it was not just infighting and dissidence that has led the coalition to this mess of a situation. After multiple failed attempts to topple the government, the BJP has tactically used its forces this time around.

The General Election result was a shot in the arm for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which won 25 out of the 28 seats. Activity in the last one week alone shows involvement of BJP leaders at the state and central level in the eruption of dissidence within the Karnataka government.

Not only was H Vishwanath, seen meeting BJP leaders in Delhi a week ago, but he was caught on camera in a meeting with BS Yeddyurappa's PA Santhosh on Saturday morning. Another rebel MLA Narayan Gowda was also present in the meeting. 'People are watching the way DK Shivakumar is behaving. He tore resignation letters of some of the MLAs inside the Speaker's office who had gone to resign. I condemn it' said BS Yeddyurappa soon after the developments.

So how do the numbers stack up in the troubled assembly down south? In the 225 member assembly, the coalition has 118 members, with 113 being the magic number.

Of the 118, 79 MLAs are from the Congress, 37 from the JD(S) and two Independents who were recently inducted into the party. If the 13 resignations are accepted, then the house strength comes down to 211, making 106 the half-way mark.

This means both the coalition and BJP stand at 105 MLAs each (apart from one MLA from the BSP).

For the BJP to effectively stake claim to for the government, it will require the house numbers to drop down to 208, putting the party in a comfortable majority. Eyes are not only on the speaker, but also on fence sitters who are expected to make a decision in the next few days.

Ten of the 13 rebel MLAs headed straight to the HAL airport in Bengaluru from the Raj Bhavan and have been shifted to a plush hotel in Mumbai.

Sources suggest that nearly 24 rooms have been booked to accommodate the rebels and their possible visitors. With the fall seeming almost imminent, the Congress government in Karnataka might be the first post-poll casualty of the massive Modi mandate.