Karnataka: 1 dead, several injured in blast near Mysuru Amba Vilas Palace

ICC Rankings: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli finish 2025 as top two ODI batters; Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah make big gains

From MacBook Air M3 to iPhone 16 Pro: Apple discontinues more than 20 devices in 2025, check list here

No cricketer among Arjuna awardees this year; Yogasana makes debut, Hockey's Hardik Singh in Khel Ratna list

Another Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh days after Dipu Chandra Das' killing; here's what police said

Navi Mumbai Airport starts operations, first flight landed from...; WATCH here

How Adani Group expanded core businesses through acquisitions worth Rs 80,000,0000000?

'11 mins mein Rs 25 lakh': Elvish Yadav does impossible, becomes biggest entreprenuer by selling..., BB OTT 2 winner reacts, fans say 'systum hila diya'

'I was there': Ex-Australia star adds new angle to England's Noosa 'drinking' row

BCCI remains richest cricket board despite Rs 358 crore Dream11 deal exit; ICC sees revenue fall

Karnataka: 1 dead, several injured in blast near Mysuru Amba Vilas Palace

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 10:03 PM IST

Karnataka: 1 dead, several injured in blast near Mysuru Amba Vilas Palace
Mysuru blast: A blast took place outside Mysuru Amba Vilas Palace in Karnataka on Thursday, killing one person and injuring several others, the Indian Express reported. Police suspect that helium balloons that are usually sold in the area exploded, resulting in the tragedy.

More details are awaited.

