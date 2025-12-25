Karnataka: 1 dead, several injured in blast near Mysuru Amba Vilas Palace
Karnataka: One dead, several injured in blast near Mysuru Amba Vilas Palace
Mysuru blast: A blast took place outside Mysuru Amba Vilas Palace in Karnataka on Thursday, killing one person and injuring several others, the Indian Express reported. Police suspect that helium balloons that are usually sold in the area exploded, resulting in the tragedy.
More details are awaited.