Karimnagar Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for LS Poll 2019, past results, all updates

Headlines

NHAI's new SOPs to strengthen security at toll plazas, managers to wear body cameras; check details

Meet CEO who owns Rs 5 crore Lamborghini, Mini Cooper, more; know his collection of 45 supercars, 9 superbikes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Five common myths about the disease

'My biggest motivation...': KL Rahul reveals how he overcame criticism, injury setback

'Gaza will be under complete siege': Israeli Defence Minister after Hamas attack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NHAI's new SOPs to strengthen security at toll plazas, managers to wear body cameras; check details

Meet CEO who owns Rs 5 crore Lamborghini, Mini Cooper, more; know his collection of 45 supercars, 9 superbikes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Five common myths about the disease

Arthritis: 8 foods that cause joint pain

Countries that hosted ODI World Cups and won

Israel-Hamas war: Which countries supporting whom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, Bradley Cooper's Maestro and more: All you can watch at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

HomeIndia

India

Karimnagar Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for LS Poll 2019, past results, all updates

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency is one of Telangana’s 17 parliamentary seats and consist of seven assemblies - Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Manakondur, Huzurabad and Husnabad.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 08, 2019, 05:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency is one of Telangana’s 17 parliamentary seats and consist of seven assemblies - Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Manakondur, Huzurabad and Husnabad.

It’s a TRS stronghold and the party won all seven assembly seats in the 2018 Assembly elections. The sitting MP is Vinod Kumar Boinappally from TRS. The assembly was in the news after the BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that surgical strikes should be carried out houses of AIMIM leaders because they ‘sheltered terrorists’.

KCR has won this seat thrice from 2004-2009, when B Vinod Kumar was in the fray. Vinod Kumar lost to Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar but won the seat back for TRS in 2014 with a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

B Vinod Kumar is contesting again this time and will take on BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Congress’ Ponnam Prabhakar.

Telangana, which has 17 Lok Sabha segments, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11. They are  Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

 

In 2014, when the state was formed KCR's TRS won 63 of the 119 the Assembly seats in the state. The TRS also won 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, with INC getting 2, BJP getting 1, AIMIM getting 1 and the YSCRCP ending up with one.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nithya Menen clears the air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Meet Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike from Chandigarh, who becomes internet sensation

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

BAN vs ENG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs England match

Meet IAS officer, who became doctor after failing NDA exam, later cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE