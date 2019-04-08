Karimnagar Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for LS Poll 2019, past results, all updates

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency is one of Telangana’s 17 parliamentary seats and consist of seven assemblies - Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Manakondur, Huzurabad and Husnabad.

It’s a TRS stronghold and the party won all seven assembly seats in the 2018 Assembly elections. The sitting MP is Vinod Kumar Boinappally from TRS. The assembly was in the news after the BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that surgical strikes should be carried out houses of AIMIM leaders because they ‘sheltered terrorists’.

KCR has won this seat thrice from 2004-2009, when B Vinod Kumar was in the fray. Vinod Kumar lost to Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar but won the seat back for TRS in 2014 with a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

B Vinod Kumar is contesting again this time and will take on BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Congress’ Ponnam Prabhakar.

Telangana, which has 17 Lok Sabha segments, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11. They are Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

In 2014, when the state was formed KCR's TRS won 63 of the 119 the Assembly seats in the state. The TRS also won 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, with INC getting 2, BJP getting 1, AIMIM getting 1 and the YSCRCP ending up with one.