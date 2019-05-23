Karimganj Lok Sabha election results 2019 Assam: Kripanath Malla defeats Radheshyam Biswas

Who will win in Karimganj

Final result:

BJP's Kripanath Malla won against Radheshyam Biswas by 38389 votes.

At 4.40 PM, AIUDF's Radheshyam Biswas is trailing to BJP's Kripanath Malla by paltry 104 votes.

Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency profile:

Part of Barak valley, Karimganj is one of the key Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam where a triangular fight is in the offing. In the last Lok Sabha election, AIUDF candidate Radheshyam Biswas won from this SC-reserved seat defeating BJP candidate by close to 1 lakh votes. But the mercurial rise of BJP in Assam has coincided with Badruddin Ajmal's party AIUDUF slowly losing its mojo.

The party is only contesting three seats from Assam this time to prevent the division of 'secular votes'. Karimganj consisting of around 50% Muslim voters is one of the seats it hopes to win.

Other prominent candidates in the reckoning are BJP's Kripanath Malla and Swaroop Das of Congress. Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency consists of Ratabari, Patharkandi, Karimganj North , Badarpur, Hailakandi, Katlicherra, Algapurand Karimganj South assembly segments. Malla is deputy speaker in the Assam assembly.

Historically, like most seats in Assam, this has been a Congress stronghold. After the seat came into existence in 1962, Nihar Ranjan Laskar won the seat four times for Congress and once for Congress (I). BJP first tasted success here in 1991 and also went onto win in 1996. But since then Congress managed to win the seat till 2014, when AIUDF candidate Das turned the tables. Congress came third last time.

Karimganj is under keen watch of EC with its returning officer changed due to non-performance.

Thiis time, BJP will be hoping that Congress manages to split the Muslim vote with AIUDF, making it easier for the saffron party to win the seat.