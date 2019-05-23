Karimganj Lok Sabha election results 2019 Assam: Kripanath Malla defeats Radheshyam Biswas

Headlines

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

Meet Kim Ji-hun, who was almost BTS’ 8th member, know why he was cut by management before band's debut

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

9 Bollywood actresses who made their acting debut with South films

Diabetes: Warning signs of blood sugar level spike

10 tips to keep your gums health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

Meet Kim Ji-hun, who was almost BTS’ 8th member, know why he was cut by management before band's debut

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

HomeIndia

India

Karimganj Lok Sabha election results 2019 Assam: Kripanath Malla defeats Radheshyam Biswas

Who will win in Karimganj

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 06:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Final result:

BJP's Kripanath Malla won against Radheshyam Biswas by 38389 votes.

At 4.40 PM, AIUDF's Radheshyam Biswas is trailing to BJP's Kripanath Malla by paltry 104 votes. 

Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency profile: 

Part of Barak valley, Karimganj is one of the key Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam where a triangular fight is in the offing. In the last Lok Sabha election, AIUDF candidate Radheshyam Biswas won from this SC-reserved seat defeating BJP candidate by close to 1 lakh votes. But the mercurial rise of BJP in Assam has coincided with Badruddin Ajmal's party AIUDUF slowly losing its mojo. 

The party is only contesting three seats from Assam this time to prevent the division of 'secular votes'. Karimganj consisting of around 50% Muslim voters is one of the seats it hopes to win. 

Other prominent candidates in the reckoning are BJP's Kripanath Malla and Swaroop Das of Congress. Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency consists of Ratabari, Patharkandi, Karimganj North , Badarpur, Hailakandi, Katlicherra, Algapurand Karimganj South assembly segments. Malla is deputy speaker in the Assam assembly.

Historically, like most seats in Assam, this has been a Congress stronghold. After the seat came into existence in 1962, Nihar Ranjan Laskar won the seat four times for Congress and once for Congress (I). BJP first tasted success here in 1991 and also went onto win in 1996. But since then Congress managed to win the seat till 2014, when AIUDF candidate Das turned the tables. Congress came third last time. 
Karimganj is under keen watch of EC with its returning officer changed due to non-performance. 

Thiis time, BJP will be hoping that Congress manages to split the Muslim vote with AIUDF, making it easier for the saffron party to win the seat. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

'Heath Streak is very much alive': Henry Olonga rubbishes reports about Zimbabwe great's death

This state reports 1,006 cases of eye flu, schools closed till August 26 in three districts

Watch: Salman Khan calls AR Rahman ‘average’ in old viral video, composer's befitting reply impresses fans

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s neighbour who owns India’s 2nd most expensive house worth Rs 6000 crore; net worth is…

GATE 2024: Application process likely to begin tomorrow, check exam dates, documents required, steps to apply

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE