Kargil war hero, Veer Chakra awardee working as senior traffic constable promoted to Assistant Sub Inspector

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh pipped Assistant Sub Inspector(ASI) stars on Kargil War Hero and Veer Chakra Awardee Satpal Singh's uniform, two days after promoting him from his earlier rank of Senior Constable on Friday.

Amarinder had promoted the Vir Chakra awardee from his earlier rank of Senior Constable, in which capacity he was managing traffic in Sangrur district till July 26.

Satpal Singh, who joined Punjab Police after his discharge from the Army, was posted in Drass sector during Operation Vijay. Part of the team that helped the Indian Army capture Tiger Hill, Satpal killed Captain Karnal Sher Khan of the Northern Light Infantry and three others.

On the 20th Anniversary of Kargil war, Amarinder had ordered double promotion for Satpal, lamenting that the valiant soldier had not been given due recognition at the time of his recruitment into Punjab Police by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government in 2010.

Amarinder issued orders for his promotion as ASI, directing the DGP to relax Rule 12.3 of Punjab Police Rules. The Chief Minister also authorized the DGP to grant the required relaxation in age (DOB 07-11-1973) to Satpal, who also belonged to the Chief Minister's 8 Sikhs battalion.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister announced that he would formulate a policy to award a one-rank promotion for any defence or police personnel or officer from Punjab winning a gallantry award in war or in peacetime.

The Chief Minister blamed the SAD-BJP government in Punjab for stalling Satpal's promotion in 2010.

He said that the Government in 2010 failed to recognize the valour of the soldier and failed to give him the respect he deserves.

" This should have been done at the time of Satpal's recruitment in 2010", he said.

He stated that he was pained to hear about Satpal working as a senior traffic constable and he was committed to the welfare of soldiers who sacrificed for the nation.

Amarinder Singh made it clear that policy would cover police gallantry award winners, including JCOs and NCOs, in addition to the jawans of the defense forces.

(With inputs from ANI)