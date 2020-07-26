Kargil Vijay Diwas: Gunjan Saxena, India's first female IAF pilot, pays tributes to martyrs

On July 27, India celebrates the 21st anniversary of the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in 'Operation Vijay' against the infiltrating Pakistani troops. The anniversary is observed each year across the nation to show respect and gratitude to the brave servicemen of the armed forces who laid down their lives to re-capture all positions that had been seized by the Pakistan Army. The day is called 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

Today, on the 21st Kargil Diwas, Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female airforce pilot to go in combat, paid her respects to the brave soldiers who fought alongside her in the Kargil War and were martyred on duty. She paid her respect to the brave martyrs and their families and to all the soldiers who performed their duties with utmost dedication.

"Today, we are celebrating the 21st Kargil Diwas," Saxena said, "This day is dedicated to those who hoisted the Indian tri-colour on the peaks of Kargil. I respect these brave martyrs and their families and own them my deepest gratitude."

The veteran soldier continued her account of the Kargil War and the glorious feat of the armed forces in which they managed to defeat the Pakistani army and take back Indian territory from the intruders.

"In the Kargil war, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army performed their duties with utmost dedication with deeds that were unheard of across the world. Remembering their sacrifices, even today, my heart is filled with a sense of pride," Gujan Saxena said, adding, "And I'm honoured that as a part of the IAF, I was able to play my part in Kargil."

"Jai Hind," she concluded.

Later this year, a film on Gunjan Saxena, titled, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' will be released on the streaming platform Netflix. The film, directed by Sharan Sharma and produced under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, will star Janhvi Kapoor as Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female airforce pilot in combat, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles. The movie chronicles Saxena's journey from aspiring aviator to India's first female combat pilot in the Kargil War.

The Indian Air Force's role in acting jointly with Indian Army ground troops during the war was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control.

This particular operation was given the code name Operation Safed Sagar. recaptured a majority of the positions on the Indian side of the LOC infiltrated by the Pakistani troops and militants. Facing international diplomatic opposition, the Pakistani forces withdrew from the remaining Indian positions along the LOC.

On July 14, Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declares Operation Vijay a success, and days later, the Indian Army announced complete eviction of the Pakistani intruders. Following the war, Saxena was honoured with the Shaurya Chakra. She and countless other bravehearts of the war are marked forever in India's memory as heroes.