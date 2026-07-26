FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Former Army Chief VP Malik says CDS, Atmanirbharta key to modern Indian Army

CDS, Atmanirbharta key to modern Indian Army: VP Malik

Iran War Widens: Houthis hit Saudi oil sites, Tehran blames Ukraine for Caspian attack

Houthis hit Saudi oil sites, Tehran blames Ukraine for Caspian attack

CJP Protest Ends: CJP Leaders On Full-Time Politics? Their Plans Revealed After Pradhan Exit

CJP Protest Ends: CJP Leaders On Full-Time Politics? Their Plans Revealed After Pradhan Exit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Former Army Chief VP Malik says CDS, Atmanirbharta key to modern Indian Army

27 years after Kargil, former Army Chief Gen VP Malik said lessons from 1999 - intelligence gaps, equipment shortages and self-reliance, transformed India’s military. Citing Operation Sindoor, he said India struck Pakistani airfields without crossing border using drones, BrahMos, Akash, S-400.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 10:33 AM IST

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Former Army Chief VP Malik says CDS, Atmanirbharta key to modern Indian Army
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Twenty-seven years after leading the Army during the 1999 Kargil War, former Army chief General VP Malik (retd) said the conflict's hard lessons - from equipment shortages and intelligence gaps to the need for self-reliance - transformed India's military capabilities, enabling the precision strikes on Pakistani airfields during last year's Operation Sindoor without crossing the border.

"The biggest operational lessons were the need to strengthen intelligence, surveillance and achieve 'atmanirbharta (self-reliance)' in military hardware," Gen Malik told TOI in an interview ahead of the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Those lessons, he said, shaped India's military preparedness over the next two decades.

Citing Operation Sindoor, he pointed to the armed forces' growing reliance on short- and long-range drones for surveillance and precision strikes, along with advanced rockets and missiles.

"We did not have to enter Pakistani territory when we struck airfields and radar stations, causing major havoc," he said, contrasting it with Kargil.

Tested in combat: BrahMos, Akash, S-400 and CDS

He said indigenous and imported platforms, including BrahMos, Akash and the S-400, were now tested in real-world conditions. Combined with an integrated tri-services command under Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), they have significantly strengthened India's defence capability.

Yet, Gen Malik stressed that technology alone could not win wars. "The man behind the gun is always more important. We must look after them," he said.

Recalling his visits to the frontlines in Jammu & Kashmir, Gen Malik said the soldiers themselves became a source of strength. "...every six days, I would visit... While morale in Delhi was sometimes anxious or uncertain, not a single soldier ever told me the task was difficult. Every visit replenished my own morale."

Reforms after Kargil

Reflecting on the reforms that followed the war, Gen Malik said govt constituted Kargil Review Committee, whose key recommendations included creating the CDS position to improve tri-service integration and civil-military coordination. He added that commemorating Vijay Diwas was not only about paying homage to the martyrs but also ensuring the lessons of the conflict continued to guide armed forces.

Gen Malik said the valour displayed remained an inspiration for future generations. While the victory involved strategic planning at the highest level, he insisted the credit belonged to the young officers and soldiers who fought at unforgiving heights. "We must also remember the supporting arms and services. People often forget them but military functions like an orchestra during war. When every arm works in harmony, we achieve victory."

Invoking Bhagavad Gita, he said, "The true test of any plan lies in its execution. As written in the Gita: 'Action is superior to knowledge'."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Anahat Singh? Meet India’s first World Junior Squash Champion who ended Egypt's 15-year reign to create history
Who is Anahat Singh? Meet India’s first World Junior Squash Champion
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Former Army Chief VP Malik says CDS, Atmanirbharta key to modern Indian Army
CDS, Atmanirbharta key to modern Indian Army: VP Malik
Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers, says, 'Their valour will remain a source of national pride'
Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers, expresses 'gratitude'
Iran War Widens: Houthis hit Saudi oil sites, Tehran blames Ukraine for Caspian attack
Houthis hit Saudi oil sites, Tehran blames Ukraine for Caspian attack
'This Is Just The Beginning': Abhijeet Dipke thanks supporters, critics in new video, watch
'This Is Just The Beginning': Abhijeet Dipke thanks supporters, critics
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement