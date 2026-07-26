Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: Women officers who made history in 1999 Kargil War, from Gunjan Saxena to Yashika Tyagi

Every July 26, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour the 1999 Kargil War victory. The conflict also marked a milestone for women in the Armed Forces.

Every year on July 26, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the country's victory in the 1999 Kargil War and to honour the courage of the armed forces. The conflict began on May 3, 1999, after Pakistani troops and infiltrators occupied strategic positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kargil sector of Ladakh. Following nearly two and a half months of intense fighting, India successfully reclaimed the occupied peaks on July 26, 1999, a date now remembered as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

While the heroism of soldiers on the battlefield is widely recognised, the war also marked an important chapter for women in the Indian Armed Forces. From flying rescue missions in hostile terrain to treating injured soldiers, maintaining military communications and supporting operational planning, several women officers made significant contributions during the conflict. Their service challenged long-held stereotypes and paved the way for greater opportunities for women in the defence forces.

Women who made history during the Kargil War

The Kargil War highlighted the growing role of women in India's military services. Whether operating helicopters in combat zones or serving in frontline medical units, these officers proved that courage and professionalism know no gender.

Gunjan Saxena: The 'Kargil Girl'

Among the best-known names associated with the Kargil War is Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena of the Indian Air Force. A native of Delhi, she joined the first batch of women trainee pilots in the Air Force in 1994 and was later posted to 132 Forward Area Control (FAC).

When the conflict began in 1999, the then 25-year-old officer was deployed to Srinagar, where she flew Cheetah helicopters on rescue and casualty evacuation missions. Flying through hostile conditions and under enemy fire, she transported wounded soldiers from remote mountain locations to safety. Her courage earned her the Shaurya Puraskar, while her journey later inspired the Bollywood film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Sreevidya Rajan: Saving lives from the skies

Another Indian Air Force officer who played a crucial role was Sreevidya Rajan from Kerala. After serving as a pilot for more than a year, she was posted to Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

When the Kargil conflict erupted, she and Gunjan Saxena were among the 25 Air Force pilots stationed closest to the conflict zone. Sreevidya was immediately assigned rescue operations, transporting injured soldiers to the Army Hospital in Srinagar. Her missions helped save the lives of dozens of Indian Army personnel during the war.

Women Officers Who Strengthened India's Military Operations

The Kargil conflict also demonstrated that military success depends not only on combat operations but also on communications, logistics and medical support.

Captain Ruchi Sharma



Captain Ruchi Sharma, who joined the Indian Army's Corps of Signals in 1996, became known as India's first woman operational paratrooper. During the Kargil War, she was responsible for maintaining vital communication networks that connected troops deployed across the mountainous battlefield.



Reliable communication played an essential role in coordinating military operations under difficult conditions. In 1999, she received the General Oberoi Trophy for being the most courageous woman officer in her corps and was later awarded the President's Gold Medal.

Major Dr Prachi Garg

Major Dr Prachi Garg, from Ashok Nagar, Ghaziabad, became the only woman medical officer to serve with the 8 Mountain Division during the Kargil War. After joining the Indian Army as a medical officer in 1997, she was posted to the Dras sector, one of the conflict's most demanding locations.

Throughout the war, Dr Garg treated approximately 200 injured soldiers, providing medical care under extremely challenging conditions. Her contribution highlighted the crucial role of military doctors in saving lives during active combat.

Captain Yashika Hatwal Tyagi



Captain Yashika Hatwal Tyagi, from Dehradun, joined the Indian Army in 1994. Three years later, she became the first woman Army officer posted to Leh, one of India's highest and coldest military regions.

When the Kargil War broke out, she was pregnant with her second child but continued to serve. She was later honoured with the Operation Vijay Star Medal and became the first woman officer to receive a battle report, recognising her operational contribution during the conflict.

Major Priya Jhingan



Major Priya Jhingan, from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, is widely recognised as the first woman to join the Indian Army. During the Kargil conflict, she contributed in the areas of intelligence, logistics and military legal support as one of the pioneering officers in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Department.

Her responsibilities included providing legal advice and administrative support to forces operating in conflict areas. In February 2018, she was honoured by then President Ram Nath Kovind as one of 112 distinguished women recognised for their pioneering achievements across different fields in India.

Why their legacy matters

Kargil Vijay Diwas is not only a tribute to the soldiers who fought on the frontlines but also a reminder of the women whose dedication strengthened India's military effort during one of its most challenging conflicts. Their contributions demonstrated that women could perform effectively in demanding operational environments and helped reshape perceptions within the armed forces.

As India marks Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026, the stories of Gunjan Saxena, Sreevidya Rajan, Captain Ruchi Sharma, Major Dr Prachi Garg, Captain Yashika Hatwal Tyagi and Major Priya Jhingan continue to inspire future generations. Their courage, professionalism and commitment remain an enduring part of the legacy of the Kargil War and the continuing journey towards greater representation of women in India's defence services.