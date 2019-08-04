Kargil again? Pak refuses to take back bodies of BAT members to perform last rites

Indian on Sunday offered Pakistan Army to take back the dead bodies of 5-7 (Pakistan BAT army regulars and terrorists) after security forces foiled attempts by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on Saturday to infiltrate into Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The Army has conveyed it to Pakistan to approach with a white flag and take over the dead bodies for the last rites. However, Pakistan has refused to accept the dead bodies.

Earlier the Indian Army had foiled attempts by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on Saturday to infiltrate into Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir and killed at least five to seven intruders. BAT comprises personnel from special forces of the Pakistani Army and state-sanctioned terrorists.

"A BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector (Kupwara district) and foiled by alert troops resulting in neutralising of five to seven Pakistani regulars/terrorists," said the Army.

Pakistan armed forces had made a similar infiltration attempt on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

"In the last 36 hours, the Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT (Border Action Team) squad in Keran Sector. Five-seven Pakistani army regulars and terrorists eliminated, their bodies are lying on the Line of Control (LoC), not retrieved yet due to heavy firing," Indian Army said in a statement.

Border Action Teams (BATs) are small units made up of Pakistani Special Forces and terrorists who conduct raids across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army officials have said that there has been a desperate attempt to revive terrorism and push terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other terror groups in Kashmir.

Keeping citizens security in mind, Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday had issued a security advisory for tourists and Amarnath pilgrims urging them to curtail their stay in the Valley immediately.

(With inputs from ANI)