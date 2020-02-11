Karawal Nagar Result 2020: AAP loses to BJP on Kapil Mishra's old seat

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, Karawal Nagar seat was won by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kapil Mishra.

Karawal Nagar is one of the assembly constituency and is a part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. There are about 2.43 lakh voters in this constituency.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, Karawal Nagar seat was won by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kapil Mishra. He won this seat by over 44,000 votes against sitting BJP MLA Mohan Bisht while Congress candidate Satan Pal Dayma only received 5,362 votes or 3.15% of total votes polled.

Earlier, Bisht won the seat in 1998 and 2003 and retained the seat after delimitation exercise that brought major boundary changes in 2008.

Mishra had levelled corruption allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he was removed from the Cabinet. He was suspended from the party in May 2017 and since then has been openly critical of the party, though he remained an MLA till he was disqualified in May 2017.

In 2020, the AAP had fielded Durgesh Pathak from Karawal Nagar while the BJP has reposed its faith in Mohan Singh Bisht. The Congress had fielded Arbind Singh from here.

The AAP had dropped 15 sitting MLAs from its list of 70 candidates and gave tickets to 24 first-timers, including Pathak.

Pathak, the youngest member of the AAP's highest decision-making body, was contesting his first election.

Karawal Nagar assembly constituency result: AAP's Durgesh Pathak loses against Mohan Singh Bisht by 8,223 votes

Durgesh Pathak: 88,498

Mohan Singh Bisht: 96,721

Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 8 while counting of votes was conducted on Tuesday, February 11.

The ruling AAP emerged victorious in the triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress. The party won 63 of the 70 assembly seats that went to polls on February 8. The BJP won seven seats while the Congress again failed to open its account.

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. The Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.