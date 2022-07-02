Karate champion dedicates gold medal to her 'saviour' Sonu Sood, he calls it 'honour of my life'

Image Credit: Instagram/ Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood is well-known for his philanthropist act. He recently met international karate champion Amritpal Kaur, who has made the country proud by winning numerous medals, including gold at the 2019 South Asian Championships.

Sharing a glimpse of their meeting on Instagram, Sonu said that he helped the karate kid two years ago during her knee surgery.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor shared the pre and post surgery pictures of Amritpal and wrote, “When you see the positive impact you have had in other's lives, then it makes your life even more worthwhile. I met Amritpal 2 years ago when she urgently needed a knee surgery. She had huge dreams but circumstances didn't let her work for it. Helping her get there was one of the biggest honours of my life and seeing this medal in her hand today makes it all the more worth it.”

The All India Karate Champion Amritpal won the gold medal without giving even a single score to the opponents and will soon be representing India at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I am sure she will bring glory to all of us and the nation. he continued.

In response to the actor's comments, Amritpal dedicated the gold to Sonu for assisting her at her "lowest" time in life.

She even called Sonu a ‘saviour’. Her post read, “Met with my saviour @sonu_sood sir who has helped me 2 years ago. Dedicating this Gold of All India karate championship (National) to you sir. Thank you so much for being there for me. Without your help I would not have made it.”

On the work front Sonu is currently hosting the latest season of MTV’s Roadies, the first episode of which premiered on April 8, 2022. Apart from this, he was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj and played the role of Chand Barai in the film.