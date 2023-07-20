Karanbir Singh to launch ‘Salt Water Pepper,’ a mystery novel in September, 2023

The world of mystery will unravel itself with promising, young author Karanbir Singh’s upcoming novel, ‘Salt Water Pepper,’ published by Leadstart Publishing

The world of mystery will unravel itself with promising, young author Karanbir Singh’s upcoming novel, ‘Salt Water Pepper,’ published by Leadstart Publishing. Karanbir, who recently launched his debut compilation of poems, ‘Silent Verses,’ will now be launching his mystery novel in September, 2023. Revolving around mystery, love, deceit, and a relentless pursuit for justice, ‘Salt Water Pepper: A Perfect Mock-Tale’ promises to grip and thrill audiences of all age groups.



Shedding some details on his latest work, Karanbir says, “Salt. Water. Pepper: A Perfect Mock-tale constructs an enchanting tapestry with a labyrinth of counter-plots. It’s a narrative in which veracity remains veiled beneath intricately woven webs of deceit, and the scales of justice are precariously balanced on a tightrope of uncertainty. As the mystery unfolds, you find yourself irresistibly drawn into concealed truths, ignited by an anonymous whisper that reignites the horror and enigma surrounding Hannah's murder. Brace yourself for an immersive odyssey where shadows shatter and the elixir of retribution tantalises with its bitter-sweet allure."He adds, "Each page of the book will hopefully make you wonder and keep you hooked until the end. I’m eager to launch it and hear your thoughts. I recently released ‘Silent Verses,’ my first book of poems, and the positive feedback I have received has given me immense joy. Thanking each one for your continued support."We wish Karanbir much luck and success ahead.

