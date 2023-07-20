Headlines

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan get together in San Diego: See pic

Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

Viral video: Sonali Raut sets internet on fire posing in bed wearing sexy red bikini, watch

Karanbir Singh to launch ‘Salt Water Pepper,’ a mystery novel in September, 2023

Arif Patel, from Preston Lancashire UK - An Inspiration of Entrepreneurial Excellence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan get together in San Diego: See pic

Viral video: Sonali Raut sets internet on fire posing in bed wearing sexy red bikini, watch

Karanbir Singh to launch ‘Salt Water Pepper,’ a mystery novel in September, 2023

9 superfoods to hydrate eyes in monsoon, improve eyesight

Weight loss tips: Best seeds to lose belly fat

8 Benefits of ilaichi  (Cardamon)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp attack on PM Modi over Manipur video; “Justice only when CM is removed”

'Crime against humanity:' Manipur CM Biren Singh promises strict punishment against Manipur shocker culprits

Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

Meet Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy aka Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby; he hates interviews and doesn't own smartphone

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he rejected Khilji’s role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat: ‘There is no way I...'

HomeIndia

India

Karanbir Singh to launch ‘Salt Water Pepper,’ a mystery novel in September, 2023

The world of mystery will unravel itself with promising, young author Karanbir Singh’s upcoming novel, ‘Salt Water Pepper,’ published by Leadstart Publishing

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The world of mystery will unravel itself with promising, young author Karanbir Singh’s upcoming novel, ‘Salt Water Pepper,’ published by Leadstart Publishing. Karanbir, who recently launched his debut compilation of poems, ‘Silent Verses,’ will now be launching his mystery novel in September, 2023. Revolving around mystery, love, deceit, and a relentless pursuit for justice, ‘Salt Water Pepper: A Perfect Mock-Tale’ promises to grip and thrill audiences of all age groups.


Shedding some details on his latest work, Karanbir says, “Salt. Water. Pepper: A Perfect Mock-tale constructs an enchanting tapestry with a labyrinth of counter-plots. It’s a narrative in which veracity remains veiled beneath intricately woven webs of deceit, and the scales of justice are precariously balanced on a tightrope of uncertainty. As the mystery unfolds, you find yourself irresistibly drawn into concealed truths, ignited by an anonymous whisper that reignites the horror and enigma surrounding Hannah's murder. Brace yourself for an immersive odyssey where shadows shatter and the elixir of retribution tantalises with its bitter-sweet allure."

He adds, "Each page of the book will hopefully make you wonder and keep you hooked until the end. I’m eager to launch it and hear your thoughts. I recently released ‘Silent Verses,’ my first book of poems, and the positive feedback I have received has given me immense joy. Thanking each one for your continued support."

We wish Karanbir much luck and success ahead.

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who was asked to undergo breast, butt surgery, banned from wearing jeans, lived in bunker, is now...

DU Admission 2023: Phase 2 registration via CSAS begins at admission.uod.ac.in, first merit list on August 1

Genelia Deshmukh reacts to lack of family-friendly content on OTT: 'I can't involve my children with me' | Exclusive

How much money do YouTubers earn? What happened in Tasleem Khan case

Meet Anurag Jain, co-owns MS Dhoni-led CSK’s sister team in US, 5-star hotels in Delhi, Mumbai

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE