Karan Mankar aims to build a better India with his social undertakings

A few people cannot resist their urge to help those in distress. It seems like their topmost priority. Are you one of them? This niche is narrowing day by day, but Karan Mankar seems in no mood to give up on his philanthropic work. He is not a new name in this circle. His efforts have helped many of the underprivileged across the city of Pune and changed their lives for good.

Karan Mankar says that he didn't start backing society's impoverished people just to cease it. "I believe I still have more potential to serve humanity and will continue with my responsibilities until I have believed and felt that I have redressed my commitments to society. Until I have built a better India," Karan adds.

Being an entrepreneur and a politician, don't you want to know how Karan manages to devote equal time and effort toward social work? Well, that's the least of his worries. "Each one of us should lend our hand out to the people who need it, even in the smallest way. Whether you are a politician or an entrepreneur or a college-goer, you should look after the people whose whines are going unheard."

"I wouldn't disagree that having authority or great background might double your enthusiasm and can create greater impact. But always remember that power comes from the heart," says Karan Mankar, who has been working indefatigably to improve the image of deprived society.

A glimpse of his social contribution was seen during the lockdown when people were struggling to manage two square meals. In such awful situations, Karan Mankar showed up in the vanguard and aided people with necessities. Sure, he might have amassed thousands of blessings.

Karan Mankar was born and brought up in Pune. Seeing the upheavals of life, he was well aware of the feelings. His decision to make India a better place and his efforts toward the same didn't go unnoticed. Believe it or not, they have inspired countless people to be as generous as Karan.

