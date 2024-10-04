Twitter
HomeIndia

India

'Kar diya 2024 mein murder...' Delhi teen shares SHOCKING social media post after killing doctor

According to police, after receiving treatment, the teen shot Dr. Akhtar, reportedly claiming that the doctor had overcharged him for his services.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 04:11 PM IST

'Kar diya 2024 mein murder...' Delhi teen shares SHOCKING social media post after killing doctor
A tragic event unfolded at Nima Hospital in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area on Wednesday night. Dr. Javed Akhtar, a 55-year-old practitioner of Unani Medicine, was shot dead inside his private nursing home by a 17-year-old, who had come seeking treatment. The teenager, accompanied by a friend who is currently on the run, had arrived at the hospital asking for first-aid treatment for a minor injury.

According to police, after receiving treatment, the teen shot Dr. Akhtar, reportedly claiming that the doctor had overcharged him for his services. Following the killing, the minor allegedly posted a photograph of himself on social media with the caption: "Kar diya 2024 mein murder" (Finally committed murder in 2024), further shocking the community. The police have since arrested the minor, recovered the weapon, and are continuing their search for his accomplice.

The crime has also led to the questioning of a female nurse and her husband, who work at the nursing home, as part of the investigation. Witnesses from the hospital recall that the teenagers arrived late at night, asking for treatment for a foot injury. After the dressing was completed, they requested a prescription and entered Dr. Akhtar’s cabin.

Moments later, nursing staff Gajala Parveen and Md Kamil heard a gunshot. Rushing to the doctor’s office, they found him bleeding from a fatal head wound. The tragic incident comes just two months after a similar violent attack on a doctor in Kolkata, which ignited nationwide protests demanding better protection for healthcare workers.

The police are continuing their investigation, as concerns for the safety of medical professionals rise once again.

