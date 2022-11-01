Search icon
Kapoor Watch Company raided by I-T department, know how much they earned in 2022

Kapoor Watch Company is the Indian retailer of luxury watches like Audemars Piguet, Bvlgari, Cartier, Omega and Tag Heuer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

(Photo: Kapoor Watch Company)

The Income Tax Department has raided Delhi's Kapoor Watch Company, the retailer of luxury watches made by Rolex, Cartier, and Tag Heuer in the National Capital Region (NCR). The over five decades old company's 20 premises were being searched since Monday morning. 

Kapoor Watch Company, which is also an Indian retailer of luxury watches like Audemars Piguet, Bvlgari, Cartier, Omega and Tag Heuer, operates stores in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon. 

All the showrooms and premises linked to the Kapoor Watch Company are being searched. 

The department has also found incriminating evidence against the company. 

Earlier this month, Ranveer Singh unveiled the Franck Muller watches. The company organised the event.

Kapoor Watch Company has a tie-up with Franck Muller to exclusively retail a 150-piece, first India limited-edition watch collection with a green leather strap, these detailed timepieces come in two options - steel and gold, and rose gold. 

The company reported revenue of Rs 340 crore in FY22, up by 50 percent from 2019-2020. 

With inputs from ANI

