Kapil Sibal received money from PFI in Hadiya case: Sources

Congress leader and senior Supreme Court advocate Kapil Sibal received money from radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in Hadiya case, sources told Zee News.

Noted Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising and Dushyant A Dave, too, are said to have received fund from PFI in the Hadiya case. The source said that senior Congress leader Sibal received Rs 77 lakh while Jaising received Rs 4 lakh. Rs 11 lakh was transferred into the bank account of Dushyant A Dave.

Reacting to the allegations of receiving fund by the radical Islamist outfit, Sibal said that these claims are 'nonsense'.

Dushyant Dave, who is Supreme Court Bar Association president, defended himself saying, "Our fees in matters I appear are paid by Advocates on Record. I have never appeared for PFI but don’t recollect if some fees in a matter was paid by them on behalf of some other party or cause espoused by them. Anyway, it doesn’t matter to me. I appear for the cause of minorities all the time, Sikhs or Muslims or others."

"I don’t think it was a banned organisation when I was paid fees, if they paid. Only matter I recollect where Muslim organisation was involved was Hadiya case and ultimately SC was embarrassed after ordering NIA investigation when she said I want to be with my husband. It was a sad commentary on judiciary that a love marriage was given intense judicial and police scrutiny merely because the two were from different religions," Dave remarked.

"We appeared in the Hadiya case thrice, on behalf of the Petitioners, on- 03.10.2017, 09.10.2017 and 30.10.2017. And, one bill was raised for the appearance on 09.10.2017, for which we received the fee on 30.10.2017. There was also a Statement released by the PFI detailing the amount spent on litigation fee on 28.03.2018, for the Hadiya case," Dave said in a WhatsApp message to Zee Media.

Advocate Indira Jaising also rejected the claims, saying, "It has been brought to my notice that information is being circulated on various media platforms that I am in receipt of Rs. 4 lakhs from Popular Front of India (PFI) in relation to anti-CAA protests. I completely and vehemently deny having received any money from PFI at any point of time, or receiving any money from any person of organization in relation to anti-CAA protests. The note showing details of the transaction from the PFI account alleged to be made to me does not contain any signature or date nor does it contain the name of the agency from where it has originated, and therefore is wholly unreliable."

"Any motive attributed to scandalize my reputation will follow serious civil as well as criminal legal action against such persons and media platforms. I regret that a section of the media has acted in an irresponsible manner in circulating the note without any verification of its authenticity," she said.