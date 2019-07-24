Kanwar Yatra: Schools, colleges in UP's Meerut to remain closed from July 25-30

In wake of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, all educational institutions, including schools and colleges in the district would remain closed from July 25 to 30.

The order has been issued keeping in view the increasing number of devotees visiting Haridwar and the possibility of closure of roads for movement. This has also been done keeping in view the safety of children and for maintaining law and order.

"All educational institutes- including schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres will remain closed from July 25 to July 30 in view of 'Kanwar Yatra-2019," Satendra Kumar, Basic Education Officer, Meerut said.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwarias (pilgrims) visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga.