Kanwar Yatra 2025: Traffic Police issues advisory, Avoid THESE roads in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, check redirected routes

Authorities have started the preparations ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, which is scheduled to commence from July 11, where pilgrims and shiva devotees will travel to get Gangajal to Haridwar, in the month of Shravan. Local shops and ateries in Uttar Pradesh have mandated to write their names on their shops, meat and alcohol is prohibited and traffic redirection have been ordered. Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Thursday, 10 July 2025. Restrictions on these routes of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, from July 11 to 24.

Noida diversion

Goods vehicles from Chilla Red Light coming towards Ghaziabad, Hapur, or Moradabad will use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Vehicles from DND Flyway, Delhi-Badarpur Border, and Okhla Barrage will also be diverted to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Heavy vehicles like Trucks from areas like NIB, Model Town, Chhijarsi, and Tajpur will be redirected to the Eastern Peripheral.

Vehicles using MP-01 elevated road will be redirected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Greater Noida diversion

Vehicles from Aligarh, Bulandshahr, and Sikandrabad via NH-91 Dadri must now take Eastern Peripheral Expressway to Delhi.

Vehicles from Secunderabad, Pari chowk, Kasna coming to Delhi will be diverted via Sirsa roundabout.

Noida Traffic police have closed the road from Chilla Red Light to Pakshi Vihar Gate for all vehicles.

Ghaziabad

Heavy vehicles will be diverted onto NH‑9 via UP Gate-Dasna-Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), to reach Hapur/Meerut.

Commuters from Delhi’s Loni Border, Tulsi Niketan Border, Seemapuri Border, and Anand Vihar Border will be completely restricted from entering Ghaziabad.

Vehicles heading towards Haridwar, Amroha, Moradabad, Lucknow, can enter the city via UP Gate (Ghazipur Border) using Road No. 56 (Ch. Charan Singh Marg) and proceed on National Highway No. 09 to the Dasna Intersection, then to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicles moving from Baghpat towards the national capital will be redirected from Tronica City (Gzb) to Sonia Vihar (Delhi).

No entry of heavy vehicles into the Indirapuram area via National Highway No. 09 from Gaur Green, Khoda, Kalapatthar, Sector 62, Chhijarsi, and Kanawani Pushta.

No entry of heavy vehicles from Santosh Medical Cut (Jal Nigam T-Point) towards Meerut Tiraha on the New Link Road.

Restriction on traffic movement from Hapur/Bulandshahr towards Ghaziabad via Dasna Bridge, Lal Kuan, and Atmaram Steel Intersection. Vehicles must take National Highway No. 09.

No entry of some vehicles from on Delhi-Meerut Expressway.(Kashi Toll Plaza to UP Gate, 56 km) will remain closed for all vehicles until at least July 23 (Sawan Shivratri).

