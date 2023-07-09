Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050979
HomeIndia

Kanwar Yatra 2023: Schools, colleges shut in some UP districts including Meerut, polytechnic exam postponed

In Muzaffarnagar, all schools and colleges will remain closed for a period of eight days, till July 16. Similarly, in Meerut, schools, degree colleges, and coaching centers will be shut from July 10 to 17.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

Kanwar Yatra 2023: Schools, colleges shut in some UP districts including Meerut, polytechnic exam postponed
Kanwar Yatra 2023: Schools, colleges shut in UP districts, polytechnic exam postponed

In light of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the Uttar Pradesh government has made the decision to close all government and private educational institutions in the state from July 8 to 16. This closure includes schools and colleges in various districts such as Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, and Saharanpur.

In Muzaffarnagar, all schools and colleges will remain closed for a period of eight days, till July 16. Similarly, in Meerut, schools, degree colleges, and coaching centers will be shut from July 10 to 17. In Badaun, schools up to class eight will be closed on Saturday and Monday, while they will resume regular operations on Tuesday.

Additionally, the polytechnic examinations in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, which were initially scheduled to take place from July 10 to 15, have been postponed. The exams will now be held from July 21 to 26.

cre_Trending

To ensure the safety and security of the Kanwar Yatra, several measures have been implemented. In Muzaffarnagar, 1,379 CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive locations, and over 3,000 policemen have been deployed for security purposes. Drones will also be utilized for surveillance.

In terms of traffic management, heavy traffic has been prohibited on Ganga Canal Road, and diversions will be put in place on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway from July 11. Alternate routes will be used for traffic on the Delhi-Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Haridwar highways.

These measures have been taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra and to prevent any untoward incidents during the pilgrimage.

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos
From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: Shop owner sets labourer on fire over minor dispute, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.