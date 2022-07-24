Search icon
Kanwar pilgrims damage outpost, block highway over alleged 'spit'; police say ‘misunderstanding’

The police said that the matter has been resolved. A youth has been arrested over the alleged insult.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 07:30 AM IST

Photo: PTI | Representational

Alleging that a man spit on one of the pilgrims, a Kanwar Yatra group on Saturday blocked the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Meerut and damaged a police outpost. The police say it was a case of "misunderstanding". However, they arrested the person accused of insulting the Kanwariyas.

The highway was blocked for about two hours and the vehicles passing through here had to be stopped a few kilometres ahead due to the damaged outpost.

SHO of Kankarkhera police station Subodh Kumar told PTI that a youth named Rizwan has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him.

"Actually, Rizwan was having food at a camp meant for the Kanwariyas. He came to eat there on Saturday as well. And, while having food, he spat, few drops of which fell near a Kanwar, who thought that Rizwan did it intentionally, and beat him up," he said.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena and Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan along with other officials reached the spot after intimation and the angry pilgrims were pacified. Kumar said that the matter has been resolved.

"The delegation of the Kanwar who had alleged being spat on will be taken to Haridwar by the police, from where they will take the pious water of river Ganga, and then proceed to their home state Rajasthan," the SHO added.

