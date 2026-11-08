Kanpur woman learner driver rams Thar into scooter, kills man on Diwali eve, flees

After the crash, the three occupants abandoned the damaged SUV and escaped in another car that arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, police said.

A speeding Mahindra Thar, allegedly driven by a woman learning to drive, rammed a scooter in Kanpur on Saturday night, on the eve of Diwali, killing the 55-year-old rider on the spot. After the impact, the SUV went out of control, broke through the boundary wall of a residential property and crashed into a garden.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Singh Chauhan. According to eyewitnesses, the Thar had two women and a man inside, with one of the women driving.

After the crash, the three occupants abandoned the damaged SUV and escaped in another car that arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, police said.

What exactly happened?

Santosh had left home on his scooter around 7:30 pm, carrying a saree for his wife. He had told his family that he would return shortly, his son Rahul Chauhan said.

But the family soon got news of his death. The accident happened just 500 metres from their home.

Eyewitnesses said the SUV was speeding when it hit Santosh's scooter. The driver then lost control, and the vehicle crashed through the boundary wall of Professor Kailash Chauhan's house before hitting the boundary wall of a neighbouring property.

Kanpur Thar Accident Update A speeding Thar in Kanpur's Kalyanpur killed a scooter rider near Gayatri Palace. Rumours link the female drivers to a minister, though unconfirmed. @kanpurnagarpol #KanpurNews #RoadSafety https://t.co/lPFQuAp04O — jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) November 7, 2026

The neighbouring property belongs to GST Superintendent Anita Mahadevan, who is posted in Bengaluru.

Professor Kailash Chauhan said he ran outside after hearing a loud crash. He said two women and a man were inside the Thar and one of the women was driving it.

Occupants Flee After Killing Scooter Rider

Eyewitnesses said all three occupants got out of the damaged SUV and left in another car that arrived at the spot soon after the accident. Santosh had already died by then.

Police traced the owner of the Thar through its number plate. Initial information suggests the vehicle belongs to Krishna Kumar, whose registered address is in Panka Bahadur Nagar, Panki.

A case has been filed in connection with the accident, and police have begun investigating.

Police scan CCTV to identify trio

Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the three occupants and find out the route taken by the car in which they allegedly fled. They are also recording eyewitness statements and verifying details obtained from the vehicle owner.

The identity of the woman allegedly driving the Thar and the circumstances in which the crash happened are still to be established.