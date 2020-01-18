Kanpur woman beaten to death by minor daughter's alleged molesters

A 40-year-old woman, whose minor daughter was the victim of a case of molestation in 2018, succumbed to her injuries and died in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on late Friday evening, reports confirmed. This comes a week after the woman and her daughter were assaulted at their home in the city last Thursday, by the same men involved in the molestation case, now out on bail.

In 2018, six men - Chaand Babu, Mintu, Jameel, Mahboob, Abid and Firoz - had been arrested for allegedly molesting the 13-year-old daughter of the woman. But all six of them were soon granted bail by a local court.

These are the same six men who, on last Thursday, barged into the home of the woman and her daughter and tried to force them into withdrawing the criminal case against the men. However, when the family refused to do so, they were beaten up. According to reports, visuals have been found - shot from the terrace of the family's home in Kanpur - where a man in a white kurta and trousers could be seen roughing up a woman in a red kurta.

The woman and the minor girl were later admitted with grave injuries to a hospital in Kanpur. However, on Friday evening, the woman succumbed to her injuries and died. Kanpur Police were present at the hospital.

Anant Dev Tiwari, SSP Kanpur, confirmed the allegations and said, "The accused in the 2018 molestation case were out on bail. A clash broke out between the accused and the victim's family while the accused were out drinking. They then attacked the two witnesses in the case. In the attack, a woman was seriously injured, who succumbed to her injuries."

The police have arrested four people allegedly responsible for the assault, the SSP confirmed, adding that efforts are on to nab the other accused. The case of the negligence of the police in being able to prevent an untoward incident such as this is being investigated as well.