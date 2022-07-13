Kanpur violence: Stone pelters received Rs 1,000, petrol bomb hurlers Rs 5,000, SIT probe finds

Kanpur violence (Photo: IANS)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is looking into the violence that occurred on June 3 in Kanpur has submitted a case diary to the court.

After a local Muslim group called for a shutdown in protest of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's statements regarding the Prophet Muhammad, violent riots and stone-pelting ensued in Kanpur. Dinesh Agarwal, the public prosecutor, is the one who filed the case diary.

An inquiry by the SIT found that the miscreants were paid to instigate violence. According to the case diary, those who threw stones were reportedly paid with Rs 500-1,000, while those who threw petrol bombs were allegedly paid with Rs 5,000.

If apprehended, the criminals were promised free legal representation, according to the SIT. According to the case journal, the miscreants had seven to nine days of training before the commotion. 60 individuals have been detained as a result of the Kanpur violence that took place on the morning of June 3.

(With inputs from IANS)