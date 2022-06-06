Kanpur violence: Police release poster with photographs of 40 rioters

Photo: IANS

The Uttar Pradesh Police have released a poster with photographs of 40 persons who were caught on camera pelting stones and participating in the violence that erupted in Kanpur on Friday.

A WhatsApp number has been provided for the people to inform the police if they have any information about the alleged miscreants.

The #UttarPradesh Police (@Uppolice) have released a poster with photographs of 40 persons who were caught on camera pelting stones and participating in the violence that erupted in #Kanpur on Friday.

The police have assured that the identity of those giving information will not be disclosed.

As many as 38 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, the FIR of which has 1,000 unnamed persons.

Violence erupted in Kanpur on June 3 after one group tried to force shopkeepers to shut down shops in the city`s Parade Chowk area to protest the remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad.

Local Muslim leader Hayat Zafar Hashmi was identified by the police as the main conspirator behind the violence. Police said Hashmi had called for the market shutdown.

It is alleged that Hashmi incited the people, which led to stone pelting and clashes between two groups that left more than 30, including several police personnel, injured.

The police have also retrieved CCTV footage from a petrol pump located in the area where violence broke out. A bottle that appears to be full of petrol can be seen being handed over to a man.

The CCTV videos concerned are from June 2 and 3 before the violence broke out. Several petrol bombs were hurled during the violence.

The administration has now suspended the license of the petrol pump which allegedly provided petrol in bottles before the violence. Selling petrol in bottles is strictly prohibited.

The Kanpur Police Commissioner has formed a special investigation team to probe this angle.

As per sources, the police will try to identify those seen taking the petrol bottles in the CCTV footage and question them.