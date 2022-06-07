Kanpur violence: DM Neha Sharma transferred, 20 other IAS officers shifted in UP

Photo: Neha Sharma (Twitter/Kanpur DM)

Days after parts of Kanpur witnessed violence, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday removed the District Magistrate of the city, Neha Sharma.

Sharma has now been posted as Director, Local Bodies. She will be replaced by CMO Special Secretary Vishak G Iyer.

Sources said that as District Magistrate, Sharma failed to act in time to control the violence even though the protests had been announced in advance.

Apart from Sharma, the state government has also transferred 20 other IAS officers, including District Magistrates of nine districts.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash has been posted as Secretary, Industrial Development. He has been replaced by Suryapal Gangwar.

The District Magistrates of Ballia, Aligarh, Basti, Jalaun, Etawah, Firozabad, and Gorakhpur have also been changed.

The violence broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of Kanpur on June 3 when some people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over allegedly insulting remarks made by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate, according to police.

Police here arrested a local BJP leader and 12 others in connection with the Kanpur violence, taking the total number of those held to 51, a senior official said. Around 10 more suspects have been detained for questioning.

On Monday, the Kanpur police had released posters with 40 images of people involved in the violence.

Police are said to have gathered images of the alleged accused through several videos of the incident, including those captured on CCTV and mobile phones.

