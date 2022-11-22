Kanpur: Stalker reaches hospital posing as patient to harass medical student

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 07:06 AM IST

Kanpur police: The man has been arrested (File)

Kanpur: A man reached a government-run hospital posing as a patient to harass a medical student. The incident took place in the city's Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College.

The accused reached an OPD and made obscene gestures to the woman student.

The accused, identified as Tauheed, said he had a crush on the medical student which is why he approached her.

The police have said the man has been arrested after the woman lodged a complaint against the victim.

They have registered a molestation complaint against him.