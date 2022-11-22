Search icon
Kanpur: Stalker reaches hospital posing as patient to harass medical student

Kanpur: The accused reached an OPD and made obscene gestures to the woman student.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 07:06 AM IST

Kanpur police: The man has been arrested (File)

Kanpur: A man reached a government-run hospital posing as a patient to harass a medical student. The incident took place in the city's Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College.

The accused, identified as Tauheed, said he had a crush on the medical student which is why he approached her.

The police have said the man has been arrested after the woman lodged a complaint against the victim.

They have registered a molestation complaint against him. 

