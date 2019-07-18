Kanpur: Railway staffer forced to walk from hospital to fill leave form

A senior Central Railway official in Kanpur on Wednesday summoned a junior female officer to the office from the hospital to fill a medical leave application.

Sushmita Das, a clerk in the reservation counter of Kanpur Central Railway station, was badly injured two days ago, due to which she was admitted to the Railway Loco Hospital.

According to federal staff rules, an official is required to get a "sick memo", namely Form No. G-92, from the reporting officer.

Sushmita had sent two of her colleagues to Chief Reservation Supervisor Bhavani Prasad to bring the G-92 form. She alleged that her colleagues were not given the form and Prasad "got aggrieved and issued a tughlaqi farmaan that the sick employee will have to come to take the memo herself."

Even after the staff insisted to be considerate, Prasad remained adamant and so Sushmita had to come to the office with an IV tube inserted and glucose bottle in hand to fill the form.

Later Prasad clarified his stance to the media by saying that the form was locked and the key was with the deputy CTM, hence it could not be issued immediately.

Many such cases were reported previously involving the "sick memo" across cities, one of which even landed in the Supreme Court.

