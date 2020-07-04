Kanpur raid: Chaubepur SO Vinay Tiwari suspended, Vikas Dubey's house razed

After the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday suspended station Officer at Chaubepur Police station Vinay Tiwari on suspicion of tipping off notorious gangster Vikas Dubey about the police raid.

Vinay Tiwari has been suspended from the duty over suspicion on tipping off the gangster, Inspector-General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal informed on Saturday.

Tiwari was interrogated by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday evening about his relations with the notorious gangster.

Moreover, Kanpur authorities razed Vikas Dubey's house in Bithoor's Dikru village on Saturday. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for providing information about Dubey. On July 3, at the time of the raid, Tiwari was said to be lagging behind the team, thus raising suspicion, the police informed.

A surveillance team was scanning over 500 mobile phones in an effort to gather more information about Dubey.

At least 100 police teams have been deployed in the area. Moreover, the border area of Lakhimpur Kheri that lead towards Nepal has been sealed so as not to let Cahubey flee the country.

Vikas Dubey carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He has also been a former member of the district panchayat and has at least 53 cases of murder attempts against him.

At least eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed and four were injured after they were fired upon by criminals when the police team had gone to raid Vikas Dubey~s house in Chaubepur in Kanpur in the early morning of Friday.

The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday eliminated two criminals who were allegedly involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur.

"During a combing operation following last night's encounter, two police personnel were injured and two criminals have been neutralised," Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur told mediapersons.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the families of the eight Police personnel who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur. He has directed Director General of Police HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals. He also sought a report on the incident.

"Uttar Pradesh will never forget the martyred policemen who had discharged their duties with unmatched courage. Their sacrifice will not go in vain," the Chief Minister said on Twitter.