Kanpur raid case: Close aide to UP gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter with police

Amar Dubey, the close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, has been killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur on Wednesday.

Sources have stated that UP STF killed Amar in coordination with the local police unit in Hamirpur.

He was accused in the case connected to the Kanpur raid at gangster Vikas Dubey's house that resulted in the death of eight policemen. He was also a wanted criminal in several other cases. There was a reward of 25,000 on Amar.

"Amar Dubey, a close aide to Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Task Force in Hamirpur today," said an official.

"One SHO and STF constable were injured in the exchange of fire during the encounter today. An automatic weapon & a bag recovered from #AmarDubey's possession. The forensic team on their way to the encounter site, further investigation is underway," Hamirpur SP Shlok Kumar said.

Meanwhile, while briefing the media on the Kanpur encounter on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that the UP Police will not sit quietly until and unless Vikas Dubey and his accomplices are arrested.

The Office of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police has announced that bounty on the arrest of the main accused Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs.

Currently, a search operation is underway for Dubey in Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team which had gone to arrest him. Eight policemen were killed in the incident.

Last week, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during a search operation from the residence of Vikas Dubey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for the families of the policemen who were killed in the Bikaru village encounter.