Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi's mango festival goes 'superhit'; leaders from BJP, Congress, and other parties attend

Organised by Kanpur BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi at Talkatora Stadium, the 17th Bharat Mango Festival showcased over 300 varieties of mangoes

On Tuesday, the nation's capital, Delhi, witnessed a unique celebration dedicated to the king of fruits, the mango. Organised by Kanpur BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi at Talkatora Stadium, the 17th Bharat Mango Festival showcased over 300 varieties of mangoes. As soon as MP Ramesh Awasthi took office, he created a sensation by bringing together leaders from BJP, Congress, and other parties at this festival.

A Platform for Political Unity

The festival presented a unique example of political unity. Union Minister CR Patil inaugurated Bharat Mango Festival 2024 by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Leaders from various political parties graced the event with their presence, making it special. Union Ministers B.L. Verma, S.P. Baghel, Bhagirath Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jayant Choudhary, Ramdas Athawale, Kamlesh Paswan, Token Sahu, Sanjay Seth, Shobha Karandlaje, Rajbhushan Choudhary, Jitin Prasada, Giriraj Singh, and Shantanu Thakur attended the event and congratulated Ramesh Awasthi for this magnificent organisation.

Cake Cutting Ceremony: A Special Attraction

During the festival, a giant mango cake cutting ceremony was held, where Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla, and Union Minister Purushottam Rupala jointly cut the cake. This ceremony added charm to the festival, making it even more special.

Honouring Farmers and Gifting Saplings

Ramesh Awasthi welcomed all the guests at the festival and presented them with mango saplings as gifts. He emphasised the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to plant a tree in one's mother's name to protect the environment, urging all citizens to take the initiative.

Celebrities and Leaders from Various Fields Enhance the Festival's Grandeur

Senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dushyant Gautam, Jagdambika Pal, Sudhanshu Trivedi, NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Shashi Tharoor, and film actress Kangana Ranaut also attended the festival. Additionally, Rajya Sabha member and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, Delhi High Court ASG Chetan Sharma, Lokpal judicial member Justice Rituraj Awasthi, film actor Shakti Kapoor, film producer Anurag Malhan, film actress Bhagyashree, and Master Chef Kunal Kapoor were present.

Festival's Purpose and Message

Seventeen years ago, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi started this festival with the goal of enriching mango farmers across the country. The festival has now become an international event aimed at promoting various species of Indian mangoes on both national and international levels. Through this initiative, Awasthi is providing substantial support to mango farmers, ensuring they receive the full benefits of their hard work along with access to new technologies, storage, and financial assistance.

Bharat Mango Festival 2024 featured several attractive and cultural programs for mango enthusiasts. Guests enjoyed delicious mangoes from different regions of the country. Mango farmers and Indian Horticulture Research Institutes were honoured for their dedication and hard work. Festival organiser MP Ramesh Awasthi stated that such recognition would boost the morale of mango farmers and horticultural institutions across the nation, giving their efforts global recognition.

The festival aims to provide comprehensive information about various mango species to people worldwide. Additionally, it offers a platform for mango farmers to acquaint themselves with new research in agricultural universities and horticulture. This unique festival not only brings together over 300 varieties of the king of fruits, the mango, in Delhi but also promotes unity in diversity and the spirit of Indianness.