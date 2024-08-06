Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi's mango festival goes 'superhit'; leaders from BJP, Congress, and other parties attend

Meet man, who left high-paying IT job, built company that gave tough competition to Domino's, Pizza Hut, he is...

Bangladesh crisis live updates: Violence continues, mob storms jail, sets free over 500 inmates

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi's mango festival goes 'superhit'; leaders from BJP, Congress, and other parties attend

Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi's mango festival goes 'superhit'; leaders from BJP, Congress, and other parties attend

Meet man, who left high-paying IT job, built company that gave tough competition to Domino's, Pizza Hut, he is...

Meet man, who left high-paying IT job, built company that gave tough competition to Domino's, Pizza Hut, he is...

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

7 foods that increase uric acid levels, joint pain

7 foods that increase uric acid levels, joint pain

8 breathtaking images of Nebula shared by NASA

8 breathtaking images of Nebula shared by NASA

7 animals with more than 10 legs

7 animals with more than 10 legs

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

Selfie के चक्कर में फिसली 'पापा की परी,'100 फीट गहरी खाई पर बना रही थी Reel, Video

Selfie के चक्कर में फिसली 'पापा की परी,'100 फीट गहरी खाई पर बना रही थी Reel, Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

This blockbuster was rejected by 12 superstars, earned 7 times its budget; Hindi remake became first Indian film to...

This blockbuster was rejected by 12 superstars, earned 7 times its budget; Hindi remake became first Indian film to...

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

Meet actress who met CM's son at airport, fell in love at 16, quit acting for marriage, changed religion, is now..

Meet actress who met CM's son at airport, fell in love at 16, quit acting for marriage, changed religion, is now..

HomeIndia

India

Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi's mango festival goes 'superhit'; leaders from BJP, Congress, and other parties attend

Organised by Kanpur BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi at Talkatora Stadium, the 17th Bharat Mango Festival showcased over 300 varieties of mangoes

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi's mango festival goes 'superhit'; leaders from BJP, Congress, and other parties attend
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Tuesday, the nation's capital, Delhi, witnessed a unique celebration dedicated to the king of fruits, the mango. Organised by Kanpur BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi at Talkatora Stadium, the 17th Bharat Mango Festival showcased over 300 varieties of mangoes. As soon as MP Ramesh Awasthi took office, he created a sensation by bringing together leaders from BJP, Congress, and other parties at this festival.

A Platform for Political Unity

The festival presented a unique example of political unity. Union Minister CR Patil inaugurated Bharat Mango Festival 2024 by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Leaders from various political parties graced the event with their presence, making it special. Union Ministers B.L. Verma, S.P. Baghel, Bhagirath Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jayant Choudhary, Ramdas Athawale, Kamlesh Paswan, Token Sahu, Sanjay Seth, Shobha Karandlaje, Rajbhushan Choudhary, Jitin Prasada, Giriraj Singh, and Shantanu Thakur attended the event and congratulated Ramesh Awasthi for this magnificent organisation.

Cake Cutting Ceremony: A Special Attraction

During the festival, a giant mango cake cutting ceremony was held, where Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla, and Union Minister Purushottam Rupala jointly cut the cake. This ceremony added charm to the festival, making it even more special.

Honouring Farmers and Gifting Saplings

Ramesh Awasthi welcomed all the guests at the festival and presented them with mango saplings as gifts. He emphasised the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to plant a tree in one's mother's name to protect the environment, urging all citizens to take the initiative.

Celebrities and Leaders from Various Fields Enhance the Festival's Grandeur

Senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dushyant Gautam, Jagdambika Pal, Sudhanshu Trivedi, NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Shashi Tharoor, and film actress Kangana Ranaut also attended the festival. Additionally, Rajya Sabha member and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, Delhi High Court ASG Chetan Sharma, Lokpal judicial member Justice Rituraj Awasthi, film actor Shakti Kapoor, film producer Anurag Malhan, film actress Bhagyashree, and Master Chef Kunal Kapoor were present.

Festival's Purpose and Message

Seventeen years ago, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi started this festival with the goal of enriching mango farmers across the country. The festival has now become an international event aimed at promoting various species of Indian mangoes on both national and international levels. Through this initiative, Awasthi is providing substantial support to mango farmers, ensuring they receive the full benefits of their hard work along with access to new technologies, storage, and financial assistance.

Bharat Mango Festival 2024 featured several attractive and cultural programs for mango enthusiasts. Guests enjoyed delicious mangoes from different regions of the country. Mango farmers and Indian Horticulture Research Institutes were honoured for their dedication and hard work. Festival organiser MP Ramesh Awasthi stated that such recognition would boost the morale of mango farmers and horticultural institutions across the nation, giving their efforts global recognition.

The festival aims to provide comprehensive information about various mango species to people worldwide. Additionally, it offers a platform for mango farmers to acquaint themselves with new research in agricultural universities and horticulture. This unique festival not only brings together over 300 varieties of the king of fruits, the mango, in Delhi but also promotes unity in diversity and the spirit of Indianness.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Bizarre: King Cobra dies after biting snake catcher, know what happened

    Bizarre: King Cobra dies after biting snake catcher, know what happened

    Why Sheikh Hasina chose to land in India after fleeing Bangladesh?

    Why Sheikh Hasina chose to land in India after fleeing Bangladesh?

    Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

    Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

    Meet superstar helping Wayanad landslides victims on ground, donated Rs 3 crore, not Sonu Sood, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh

    Meet superstar helping Wayanad landslides victims on ground, donated Rs 3 crore, not Sonu Sood, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh

    Paris Olympics 2024: Nisha Dahiya breaks down in tears after losing wrestling quarterfinal bout due to…

    Paris Olympics 2024: Nisha Dahiya breaks down in tears after losing wrestling quarterfinal bout due to…

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

    Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

    Countries with lowest minimum wages

    Countries with lowest minimum wages

    Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

    Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

    Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

    Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

    Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

    Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement