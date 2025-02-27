Kanpur/Prayagraj: The grand Mahakumbh 2025 is coming to an end following the last royal bath on Maha Shivratri. Over the past 45 days, millions of devotees from across the country have participated in this sacred event, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

Kanpur/Prayagraj: The grand Mahakumbh 2025 is coming to an end following the last royal bath on Maha Shivratri. Over the past 45 days, millions of devotees from across the country have participated in this sacred event, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

MP Ramesh Awasthi’s Service-Oriented Initiative

Among the notable highlights of this year’s Kumbh, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi’s exceptional service for devotees has drawn significant attention. He has been actively involved in facilitating arrangements for pilgrims, not just from Kanpur but from different parts of India.

To ensure a seamless experience for the devotees, MP Awasthi set up a special camp at Mahakumbh, providing:

· Bathing and meditation facilities

· Free meals (Bhandara) for devotees

· Accommodation for pilgrims

This initiative began on February 18, and thousands of people, particularly from his Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency, have benefited from the facilities.

Inspired by PM Modi and CM Yogi’s Vision

MP Ramesh Awasthi emphasized that his commitment to service-oriented politics is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He stated that the enthusiasm of his Kanpur constituents for Mahakumbh and their devotion to Sanatan culture motivated him to set up the special camp.

Mass Feast for Devotees

The camp also hosted mass feasts (Bhandaras), attended by lakhs of pilgrims. These arrangements ensured that devotees experienced uninterrupted religious rituals without worrying about food and lodging.

A Leader Known for Social Welfare and Cultural Promotion

Before entering politics, MP Ramesh Awasthi was widely recognised for his philanthropic activities. Some of his notable contributions include:

· Hosting the famous Mango Party, a widely discussed event across India.

· Organising India’s first Sanatan Yatra and Sanatan Samvad programs in Kanpur.

· Conducting development review meetings in Kanpur and ensuring swift implementation of projects.

Widespread Appreciation for His Efforts

His tireless service during Mahakumbh 2025 has earned immense appreciation from devotees and citizens alike. MP Awasthi’s dedication to public service and cultural preservation continues to strengthen his reputation as a committed leader working for the welfare of society.