Kanpur Millionaire's Murder Case: Son spoke to killer 6 times before killing; police probe Subrata's role as wife arrested

Kanpur businessman Vineet Minocha was murdered on Sept 5; daughter-in-law and ex-employee arrested for plot, son now under scanner after call records revealed 309 calls with killer.

In the murder case of Kanpur businessman Vineet Minocha, police are now investigating his son, Subrat, due to call records connecting him to the alleged assailants. Vineet, 63, was found dead in his flat on September 5, with 26 stab wounds. Subrat and his family discovered his body after returning home from a party around 3 am and alerted the authorities.

Police questioned the son's role after 309 calls were found

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal reported that the investigation uncovered crucial call details. Alleged shooter Vishal Gautam purchased a new SIM card on September 3, two days before the murder. This number was used to communicate with Shalu, Subrat's wife and records revealed six calls made from this new number to Subrat.

The police investigated call records from seven mobile numbers belonging to Subrat, Shalu, and Vishal, reviewing about 1,000 pages from May 1 to September 6. They found 309 calls between Subrat and Vishal and questioned Vishal's use of a new SIM to contact Subrat when the arrangement was made only with Shalu.

Also read: Ashneer Grover slams government over UPI fee above Rs 2000, says 'call it tax not charge': Watch

Daughter-in-law allegedly planned the murder

Police arrested Vishal Gautam, 30, and his friend Raj Kishore after reviewing CCTV footage. Vishal revealed during interrogation that Shalu had solicited him to kill her father-in-law for Rs 6 lakh, citing frustration with constant surveillance, restrictions on late-night parties, and limited financial control, as she had to request money for even minor expenses.

Shalu allegedly gave Vishal a duplicate key to her house. On September 4, she invited him over to finalise a plan after a party with Subrat. Despite being halted by a security guard, Shalu claimed via phone that they were delivering medicines. Police later arrested Shalu and two others while investigating Vishal's ongoing contact with Subrat before the murder.