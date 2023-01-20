Kanpur medical college director dies while dancing in wedding, video goes viral

Kanpur news: Sachan was married in 2011. His wife's name is Anshika. (File)

In a shocking incident, the director of a Kanpur-based ayurvedic medical college died of a suspected heart attack while dancing in a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The man has been identified as Abhay Sachan. He was 32 years old. This comes amid reports that scores of people died in Kanpur due to heart attacks within a few weeks.

Abhay Sachan had gone to the Hardoli village of Rewa. He was dancing outside the house of the bride. The video shows Sachan dancing with his relatives at the wedding. He suddenly comes to his knees. He then was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Sachan was married in 2011. His wife's name is Anshika. They have a four-year-old son. The post-mortem report has declared cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

His elder brother Ajeet told Amar Ujala that he had gone to the wedding with his college staff.

He was the director of the medical college whereas Anshika looked after the management of the college.