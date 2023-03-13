Search icon
Kanpur-Lucknow expressway to connect with Ganga expressway: Route, features, date of completion, cost

The Kanpur-Lucknow expressway will be connected with Ganga expressway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Kanpur-Lucknow expressway to connect with Ganga expressway: Route, features, date of completion, cost
Kanpur-Lucknow expressway to connect with Ganga expressway| Photo: Pixabay

The Kanpur-Lucknow expressway will connect with the Ganga expressway, reducing travel time significantly. Two junctions will be made near Unnao, and both expressways will be connected through a ramp facilitating the commute of vehicles of both expressways.  

Meanwhile, the construction of the expressway at Lucknow and Kanpur has been started. The Lucknow expressway will cross from near azad marg of Unnao and head towards achalgunj.  The Kanpur-Lucknow expressway is a major project that is currently under construction. It started in March 2019 and it is set to be complete by 2025. 

Read: Vande Bharat Express: Delhi-Varanasi train to run 5 days, passengers get additional features

Features of the Kanpur- Lucknow expressway

  • The expressway will be made at a height of three to four meters from the ground
  • This will have 1.5 meters boundary wall
  • Any commercial activity on both sides of the expressway will be prohibited 
  • The expressway will run parallel to NH-27
  • The foundation stone for the expressway was laid in March 2019
  • The construction of the Lucknow-Kanpur expressway will approximately cost over Rs 1600 crore. 
