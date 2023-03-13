Kanpur-Lucknow expressway to connect with Ganga expressway: Route, features, date of completion, cost

Kanpur-Lucknow expressway to connect with Ganga expressway| Photo: Pixabay

The Kanpur-Lucknow expressway will connect with the Ganga expressway, reducing travel time significantly. Two junctions will be made near Unnao, and both expressways will be connected through a ramp facilitating the commute of vehicles of both expressways.

Meanwhile, the construction of the expressway at Lucknow and Kanpur has been started. The Lucknow expressway will cross from near azad marg of Unnao and head towards achalgunj. The Kanpur-Lucknow expressway is a major project that is currently under construction. It started in March 2019 and it is set to be complete by 2025.

Features of the Kanpur- Lucknow expressway