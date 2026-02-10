Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: CCTV footage shows bouncers running to protect Shivam Mishra minutes after mishap, watch

The incident took place on Sunday in Kanpur's Gwaltoli area when the high-end sports car went out of control and injured 6 people.

The Kanpur Lamborghini crash has taken a dramatic turn, with the police investigation revealing that Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco tycoon K.K. Mishra, was allegedly driving the luxury sports car when it crashed into pedestrians and vehicles on Sunday afternoon. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and allegations of preferential treatment, with many questioning the actions of the police and the influential Mishra family.

CCTV footage emerges

CCTV footage from a nearby area shows the bodyguards of Shivam Mishra rushing to the scene minutes after the crash, attempting to shield him from the public. However, the footage does not establish who was driving the car at the time of the accident, as the vehicle's windows were covered with dark tint. The visuals have added fuel to the controversy, with many speculating about the events leading up to the crash.

Investigation underway

The police initially registered an FIR against an unidentified driver, but later revealed that Shivam Mishra was behind the wheel. Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal stated that the driver's name was not included in the FIR at first as his identity was unclear at the time. "Whether it is a Lamborghini or an ordinary vehicle, the law is the same for all," Lal said, emphasizing the commitment to impartial investigation.

According to the police, the Lamborghini lost control near Rev-3 Mall, rammed into an e-rickshaw, then hit a motorcycle and a pedestrian, before crashing into a roadside pole. Three people were injured in the incident and were discharged after receiving first aid. Videos from the crash site show bouncers pulling Shivam out of the driver's seat, fueling public outrage and allegations of preferential treatment.

Initially, police sources suggested the accident may have been caused by a medical emergency suffered by the driver. However, on Monday, the Police Commissioner said the investigation had revealed that Shivam was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police teams later attempted to question him but were unable to contact him. When officers visited the residence of Shivam's father, K.K. Mishra, in Swarup Nagar, they were reportedly denied entry.

Defence rejects police version

Shivam's lawyer, Mrityunjay Mishra, claimed that the Lamborghini was being driven by a hired driver and not by his client. He said a bail application has been filed and will be heard in court on Tuesday. The defence's version contradicts the police's account, adding to the complexity of the case.

Gwaltoli police station SHO Santosh Kumar Gaur has been placed "on the line" following allegations of negligence in handling the case. Separately, videos showing police personnel clicking photos and selfies with the seized Lamborghini at the police station have surfaced, drawing criticism and embarrassment for the department