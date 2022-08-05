'Patni ko manane sasural jana hai': Kanpur clerk applies for leave to resolve fight with wife

Photo Credit: Twitter @shalinisengar23

A leave application submitted by a clerk from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was widely shared on social media due to his honesty. Shamshad Ahmed requested a three-day leave from a higher official in order to make peace with his upset wife and bring her back home.

Ahmed gave details of how his wife got upset in the letter that was addressed to Prem Nagar's Block Development Officer (BDO).

Ahmed claimed that after an argument with his wife over recollections of "pyaar-mohabbat (love and romance)," she left the house with their daughter and two grandkids and went to her maternal home.

The subject of the leave application reads, "Patni ko mayke se livakar laane ke liye avkash prarthana patr ke sambhandh me (Leave application for bringing wife back from her parents' home)."

Ahmed requested leave from August 4 to 6. The BDO approved the leave application.