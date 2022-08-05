Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Patni ko manane sasural jana hai': Kanpur clerk applies for leave to resolve fight with wife

Ahmed gave details of how his wife got upset in the letter that was addressed to Prem Nagar's Block Development Officer (BDO).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

'Patni ko manane sasural jana hai': Kanpur clerk applies for leave to resolve fight with wife
Photo Credit: Twitter @shalinisengar23

A leave application submitted by a clerk from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was widely shared on social media due to his honesty. Shamshad Ahmed requested a three-day leave from a higher official in order to make peace with his upset wife and bring her back home.

Ahmed gave details of how his wife got upset in the letter that was addressed to Prem Nagar's Block Development Officer (BDO).

Ahmed claimed that after an argument with his wife over recollections of "pyaar-mohabbat (love and romance)," she left the house with their daughter and two grandkids and went to her maternal home.

The subject of the leave application reads, "Patni ko mayke se livakar laane ke liye avkash prarthana patr ke sambhandh me (Leave application for bringing wife back from her parents' home)."

 

Ahmed requested leave from August 4 to 6. The BDO approved the leave application.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ahead of Independence Day, STF recovers explosive RDX from busy highway in Kurukshetra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.