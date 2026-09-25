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Kanpur Businessman Murder Case: Father killed in planned hit job as son feared losing property to 'lover', later framed his own wife

During interrogation, Subrat told the police that he hatched the murder plot as his father had relationships with several women and he feared his father would start living with another woman and transfer all his property to her name.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 01:55 PM IST

Kanpur Businessman Murder Case: Father killed in planned hit job as son feared losing property to 'lover', later framed his own wife
Kanpur Murder Case
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Police have said the son of a pharmaceutical dealer in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly conspired to kill his father over fears that he would transfer his property to another woman, after arresting him in the murder case.

Kanpur Businessman Murder: What is the case?

Vineet Manocha, 60, was found dead with his throat slit in his flat in Kanpur's upscale Indira Nagar area on September 5. At the time of the alleged murder, the victim was alone at home, while his son Subrat was at a party with his wife Shalu.

In the initial investigation, police had said Vineet's daughter-in-law was the mastermind and had arrested her along with their former employee Vishal Gautam and his associate Rajkishore.

However, police later learnt that the alleged killer had made six calls to Subrat from a newly bought SIM. He was also arrested on September 23.

Son alleges father had affair with several women

During interrogation, Subrat told the police that he hatched the murder plot as his father had relationships with several women and he feared his father would start living with another woman and transfer all his property to her name.

Police said the initial plan was to make the death look accidental or natural, but the plan was later changed. 

The original plan was to have the hitmen suffocate Vineet with a pillow and then claim that his father died of a heart attack, for which he had hired his father's former employee Vishal.

According to police, Subrat's father gave him around Rs 40,000 every month for his expenses, while he was paying about Rs 55,000 a month in loan instalments.

Deleted chats between the killer and son recovered 

Deleted chats between Subrat and Vishal were also retrieved and their locations had matched at several points before the murder.

Police also alleged that Subrat and Vishal had tried to divert suspicion onto Shalu.

The conspiracy came to light through analysis of call detail records (CDRs), CCTV footage, digital and scientific evidence, recoveries and other circumstantial evidence, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told news agency PTI.

He said Vishal told investigators that Subrat had asked him to kill his father and had allegedly promised him Rs 6 lakh.

Famed his own wife

According to Kanpur's top cop, Vishal had also claimed that Subrat had told him to name Shalu if he got caught.

A former employee of the family, Vishal had got a new SIM card a couple of days before the murder and made his first call from the number to Subrat, Lal said.

During questioning, 36-year-old Shalu allegedly broke down and told the police she had been implicated to protect her husband.

Subrat, who was under suspicion during the investigation, was also questioned extensively before being arrested. Lal, however, said Shalu has not yet been given a clean chit.

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