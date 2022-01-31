Kanpur accident: Electric bus mows down bystanders; 6 dead, several injured - Priyanka Gandhi condoles

In a shocking incident from Kanpur, 17 vehicles were hit by an uncontrollable electric bus near Taat Mill Chauraha (intersection) last night. At least 6 people died on the spot while more than a dozen are said to be injured. The condition of many of them is said to be serious.

While trying to run away after trampling people, the e-bus collided with a dumper near Taat Mill intersection. However, the driver of the e-bus got the opportunity and escaped. According to the information received, this electric bus was going towards Taat Mill from Ghantaghar intersection at high speed at around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

The police is checking the footage of the CCTV cameras installed there, which will make it clear how the accident happened. Three cars and many bikes have been destroyed by the bus in the accident.

Uttar Pradesh | At least five people killed and several injured in an electric bus accident in Kanpur. The incident took place near Tat Mill cross road: Pramod Kumar, DCP East Kanpur pic.twitter.com/ZzVsKMOYuZ January 30, 2022

The driver of the bus is on-the-run and police are looking for him. Out of the six dead, three have been identified. Those who lost their lives in this accident include 26-year-old Shubham Sonkar, a resident of Latush Road, Twinkle Sonkar, 25, and 24-year-old Arsalan, a resident of Bekonganj.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the dead. "Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the dead. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," she tweeted.