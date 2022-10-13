Search icon
Kanpur: 8-month-old drowns in bucket at home; mother had gone to fetch milk

Uttar Pradesh: The heartbreaking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 08:09 AM IST

Kanpur infant death (File)

In a shocking incident, an 8-month-old boy was found dead inside a bucket filled with water at his house. The heartbreaking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. At the time of the incident, the boy's mother had gone to fetch milk to feed her elder son who is around 3 years old. 

Khushboo lived with her two sons, Om and Rehansh, in the Kakadeo area of Kanpur. The victim, Rehansh, was eight months old. 

As per reports, the boy's mother went to fetch milk as Om had been hungry and demanding to be fed. 

When she returned, a person knocked on the door. She went to answer the call. 

When she returned to her room, she found that Rehansh was lying in an inverted position inside the bucket. 

Her family took the child to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. 

At the time of the accident, Aaj Tak reported, her husband Sanjay was also at home. 

Sanjay requested the police to not conduct the post-mortem examination of the victim. The police released the body.

