Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

Viral video: Woman's cuddle session with massive bear stuns the internet, watch

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Udaipur: Schools, colleges shut, internet suspended amid communal tension after student stabbed in school

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Viral video: Woman's cuddle session with massive bear stuns the internet, watch

Viral video: Woman's cuddle session with massive bear stuns the internet, watch

Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film drops on Friday, but earns better than Vedaa, collects...

Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film drops on Friday, but earns better than Vedaa, collects...

HomeIndia

India

Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

Railway Board officials said that both the IB and UP Police are probing the involvement of miscreants or anti-social elements as prima facie it appears that the engine hit an object placed on track.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As many as 20 coaches of the 19168 Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur during the wee hours of Saturday, rail officials said. There is no report of any loss of life or injury in the accident.

North Central Railway (NCR) senior public relations officer Shashikant Tripathi told PTI that the accident occurred at 2.30 am. He said there is no report of loss of life or property. The train was going from Varanasi to Ahmedabad. Rescue and relief operations are underway. The train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen railway station.

"The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent," a Railway Board official said.

Railway Board officials said that both the IB and UP Police are probing the involvement of miscreants or anti-social elements as prima facie it appears that the engine hit an object placed on track.

"We found a foreign material near the 16th coach of the train. Looking at the size of the damaged portion of cattle guard of the engine, it seems that the engine hit this foreign object and derailed," the official said.

"We have protected the evidence. Both IB and UP Police are also working on it," he added.

The official also said that on same track at 1:20 am, a Patna-Indore train crossed uninterrupted.

The passengers of the Sabarmati Express were sleeping when the train stopped after a loud noise.

"Shortly after the drain departed from the Kanpur railway station, we heard a loud noise and the coach started shaking. I got very scared but the train stopped," one of the passengers Vikas told PTI video.

Vikas, who boarded the train from Varanasi and was headed for Ahmedabad, said that the train was moving at a very slow speed when it got derailed.

As the train halted, the passengers started pouring out of their coaches.

Majority of them sat near the railway track waiting for help and called their family members to inform them about the incident.

"The police came almost an hour after the incident. We are waiting with our luggage on the side of the adjacent railway track," said another passenger.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said, "Buses have been arranged for the passengers along with alternative arrangements for transportation and all passengers have been evacuated from the spot." According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.

Tripathi said that buses were arranged to carry passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station.

Besides, an eight coaches MEMU train departed from Kanpur to the accident site to carry passengers back to Kanpur so that further arrangements can be made to send them to their respective destinations, Tripathi said.

The Railways has issued the following helpline numbers:- Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015, Mirzapur: 054422200097, Etawah: 7525001249, Tundla: 7392959702, Ahmedabad: 07922113977, Banaras City: 8303994411, Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088.

Besides, the following helpine numbers for Jhansi Rail Division have been released -: Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn) -0510-2440787 and 0510-2440790. Orai -05162-252206, Banda-05192-227543, Lalitpur Jn - 07897992404.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Key doctor's body resumes strike 2 days after calling it off, says 'this is...'

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Key doctor's body resumes strike 2 days after calling it off, says 'this is...'

Meet Aunkita Nandi, who built a million-dollar company from scratch without IIT, IIM degree, runs business worth...

Meet Aunkita Nandi, who built a million-dollar company from scratch without IIT, IIM degree, runs business worth...

Independent India's first hit film, released on August 15, 1947, had superstar as extra, people queued for days for it

Independent India's first hit film, released on August 15, 1947, had superstar as extra, people queued for days for it

Viral video: Woman's cuddle session with massive bear stuns the internet, watch

Viral video: Woman's cuddle session with massive bear stuns the internet, watch

Meet outsider rejected for her looks, Karan Johar tried to end her career; she then gave Rs 600 crore films, is now...

Meet outsider rejected for her looks, Karan Johar tried to end her career; she then gave Rs 600 crore films, is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement