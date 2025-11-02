'Kanpatti pe Katta': PM Modi's sharp attack at Mahagathbandhan, claims RJD forced Congress at gunpoint to...

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, PM Modi has taken a sharp jibe at RJD-Congress for 'alleged' rift in their Mahagathbandhan alliance (INDIA bloc), saying that RJD has sidelined Congress, and has forced them to announce Tejashwi Yadav as CM candidate and not any one from Congress on gunpoint.

Ahead of Bihar elections 2025, PM Modi has taken a sharp jibe at RJD-Congress for 'alleged' rift in their Mahagathbandhan alliance (INDIA bloc), saying that RJD has sidelined Congress, and has forced them to announce Tejashwi Yadav as CM candidate and not any one from Congress on gunpoint. This comes after Mahagathbadhan announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face and later released their manifesto 'Tejashwi ka Pran'.

PM Modi said RJD's 'Gundagardi' forced Congress

In a campaign in Bihar with a rally in Arrach on Sunday, PM Modi attacked RJD and said RJD had “snatched” the chief minister’s post from Congress at gunpoint ('Kanpatti pe katta') behind 'band kamra', as congress does not wanted CM from RJD. He alleged that both parties will break each other's head and can not do good for Bihar.

PM Modi said, "Today for Viksit Bihar the whole NDA is together and moving forward, but on the other hand Congress and RJD are fighting. Today I will tell you insider information. Just a day before nomination filing, behind closed doors, gundagardi (hooliganism) was happening. Congress did not want to have an RJD CM, but RJD did not leave the opportunity. They put a gun on Congress' head and stole the CM's post. They made sure of an announcement."

"Congress was forcefully made to make the CM's announcement with a gun to their head. Brothers, the fight between RJD and Congress has increased a lot. Neither was the party heard for their manifesto, neither are they able to do good publicity. Before elections, problems have increased so much that after elections they will break each other's head. That is why one should remember always that these people can never do good for Bihar," he added.

PM Modi hailed NDA and called RJD era as 'Jungle raaj'

Talking about RJD, he said thier era was known as "jungle raaj" and was defined by "katta, grirta, katuta, kusanskar, kushashan, and corruption." PM Modi said, "One side is NDA's governance, on another side is the misgovernance of jungle raaj. Jungle raaj is the time of darkness which slowly emptied out Bihar. The thing with which RJD's jungle raaj is katta, grirta, katuta, kusanskar, kushashan, and corruption."

PM Modi says, RJD-Congress wants to erase Bihar's identity

PM Modi further alleged that the RJD-Congress alliance is looking to "erase Bihar's identity" by supporting infiltrators. "RJD-Congress are engaged in efforts to erase Bihar's identity. These people are conducting yatras in support of infiltrators in Bihar. These people are fully dedicated, body and soul, to saving the infiltrators," PM Modi said.

Bihar elections 2025

Both Mahagathbandhan and NDA have released their Manifesto for the upcoming polls. NDA in Bihar released their manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' in Patna on Friday. Few days earlier, the Mahagathbandhan has released its manifesto, Tejashwi ka Prann.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is also contesting on all 243 seats in this high-stake battle.