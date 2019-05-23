Kannur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress's K Sudhakaran takes seat from CPM's PK Sreemathi

CPI(M) Sreemathi, Congress' K Sudhakaran and BJP's CK Padmanabhan were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Kannur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Congress's K Sudhakaran defeated the incumbent, CPM's PK Sreemathi, by 94559 votes.

Sudhakaran secured 529741 votes (50.27%) to Sreemathi's 435182 votes (41.29%).

Parliamentary election in Kannur constituency was held on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) Sreemathi, Congress' K Sudhakaran and BJP's CK Padmanabhan were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Kannur Lok Sabha constituency profile

CPI(M) Sreemathi who was sitting MP in the constituency hopes to retain the seat in 2019. In 2014, she defeated Congress' K Sudhakran by a margin of close to 7,000 votes.

Congress once again relied on K Sudhakaran who did not face a big defeat from Sreemathi in the previous election. BJP has less chances of getting any success in Kannur constituency.

Congress is contesting on 16 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala as part of United Democratic Front (UDF).

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP will contest on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Taliparamba, Azhikode, Kannur, Irikkur, Dharmadam, Mattannur and Peravoor assembly segments comprises the Kannur constituency.

Kannur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

CPI(M): PK Sreemathi

Congress: K Sudhakaran BJP: CK Padmanabhan

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist): R Aparna

Social Democratic Party of India: KK Abdul Jabbar

Social Democratic Congress: Kuriakose

Kannur Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: PK Sreemathi (M) of the CPI(M) grabbed 427622 votes. He defeated K Sudhakaran of the Congress who got 389727 votes.

2009: K Sudhakaran of the Congress received 432878 votes. He defeated KK Ragesh of the CPM who secured 389727 votes.



2004: AP Abdullakutty (M) of the CPM secured 435058 votes. He defeated Mullappally Ramachandran (M) of the Congress who secured 351209 votes.

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.