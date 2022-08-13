Search icon
Kannauj: UP man allegedly throws meat in Shiva temple for this STUNNING reason

UP Police said Tripathi hired a butcher for Rs 10,000 to throw meat. As the butcher threw meat, communal tensions flared up.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 08:48 PM IST

UP news (File)

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district was arrested for allegedly throwing meat in a Shiva temple in Talgram which led to communal tensions last month. The man, identified as Chanchal Tripathi, has been arrested.

Police said Tripathi hired a butcher for Rs 10,000 to throw meat. As the butcher threw meat, communal tensions flared up. On July 16, wooden kiosks of a community were burnt down.

Police have arrested 17 people for the crime, including Mansoor Kasai, the butcher.

Kasai told the police that Tripathi, a resident of Ranwa village, offered Rs 10,000 to him to throw meat at the temple.

He did this because he had a rift with the police station in-charge Hari Shyam Singh and he wanted him removed by creating a law and order situation.

He was successful in his conspiracy as the administration transferred District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Srivastava and the Talgram police station in charge. 

With inputs from PTI

