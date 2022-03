Asim Arun of BJP is leading in Kannauj Sadar Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The former IPS officer is contesting against Anil Kumar Doharey of SP and BSP's Samar Jeet Dohare.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur - is currently underway.