Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep to join BJP? Actor breaks silence ahead of Karnataka elections 2023

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep (File photo)

Kichcha Sudeep, who is a Kannada film superstar, has recently sparked rumours that he will be joining the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) as he has revealed that he will be campaigning for the party for the upcoming Karnataka elections 2023.

After he sparked rumours about joining BJP ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections in 2023, Kichcha Sudeep opened up about whether he will be joining the current ruling party in Karnataka or not.

As per his official statement, Kichcha Sudeep said that he is not joining BJP. As quoted by Times Now, the Kannada superstar said, “I will only campaign for the BJP, I am not contesting the forthcoming Karnataka elections.”

The actor also said that by campaigning for BJP and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he is not seeking a ticket for the upcoming elections for his close aide and producer K Manju. Sudeep clarified that he has no intentions of joining politics for the time being.

Despite clarifying that he will not be joining BJP ahead of the Karnataka elections, Kichcha Sudeep said that a “few things” will be revealed during the scheduled presser with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, hinting at a possible collaboration.

The rumours of the Kannada actor joining the BJP come shortly after a police complaint was lodged regarding threat letters received by Kichcha Sudeep, threatening to release his private photos to the public, according to the FIR.

Kichcha Sudeep’s manager had received multiple letters threatening to release a private video of the actor, as well as using foul language against him. Sudeep said that the same was being done to tamper with his image and sully his reputation in the Kannada film industry.

The FIR was lodged hours before Sudeep was supposed to announce his support for the BJP during the Karnataka election campaign, alongside Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

