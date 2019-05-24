Kanker Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Chhattisgarh: BJP's Mohan Mandavi wins a tight victory

Kanker Lok Sabha constituency

Kanker Lok Sabha Election results:

Mohan Mandavi of BJP wins a tight victory against Congress' Biresh Thakur, with a margin of 6,914 votes.

Mohan Mandav was contesting on a BJP ticket, facing Congress' Biresh Thakur and BSP's Sube Singh Dhurva. The polling on this seat was held during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 18.

Election Results 2019

Constituency profile

The Kanker Lok Sabha constituency in Naxal-affected Chhattisgarh covers the entire district of Kanker and also parts of Dhamtari, Balod and Kondagaon districts.

The seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled tribes. The constituency has a huge tribal population.

The constituency is a strong bastion of the BJP which has not lost from here since 1998. Vikram Dev Usendi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won from here in 2014. Before him, Sohan Potai won the seat for four consecutive terms.

Usendi was denied ticket this time as the BJP decided to not repeat candidates in any of the 11 seats in the state.

Kanker Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight legislative assembly segments: Sihawa (ST), Sanjari Balod, Dondi Lohara (ST), Gunderdehi, Antagarh (ST), Bhanupratappur (ST), Kanker (ST) and Keshkal (ST).

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

The Congress hoped to win the seat in 2019 after its impressive show in Assembly elections last year. The Congress won 68 seats in 90-member Legislative Assembly.

The BJP decided to not repeat candidates in any of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Three constituencies of Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha seats - Rajnandgaon, Kanker and Mahasamund- went to polls in the third phase.