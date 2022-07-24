16-year-old girl stabs a differently-abled man to death in Chhatisgarh

Differently-abled man stabbed to death by teenage girl | Photo: PTI

A 16-year-old girl stabbed a differently-abled man to death in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Sunday, reported police. As per the police, the minor girl was riding a two-wheeler and the mute victim was on his bicycle. When the man failed to respond to the girl's horn, the accused allegedly stabbed the man in the neck with a knife, killing the man on the spot.

This incident took place at the Kankalipapa area under the Azad Chowk police station.

The girl has been taken into custody and will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday, said additional superintendent of police (west) DC Patel. An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered by the Azad Chowk police, Patel said.

(With inputs from PTI)

