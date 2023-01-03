Kanjhawala death: Who is this mystery girl with victim Anjali? CCTV footage makes Delhi accident murkier

Kanjhawala death: The car passed by five police stations. (File)

The Delhi Police have found a CCTV clip which shows that the 20-year-old woman who died a painful death after being dragged by a car for over 10 kilometers, wasn't alone at the time of the alleged accident. The police, making the case murkier, said the victim was with a friend when the Maruti Baleno car hit her scooter at Delhi's Kanjhawala area.

When the car hit the scooter, the victim Anjali wasn't alone. The police said the 20-year-old woman's friend received minor injuries to her leg while Anjali's foot got stuck in the axle of the car. The victim was then dragged along for 13 kilometres. After the accident, Anjali's friend left the spot and reached her home without informing the authorities about the accident.

The police have traced the victim's friend. Her statement will be recorded on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old victim's friend has been identified as Nidhi.

At around 1.45 am on Sunday, Nidhi and Anjali left a hotel after celebrating the new year.

CCTV footage shows Anjali was wearing a pink t-shirt whereas Nidhi is wearing a red t-shirt. The video shows Nidhi riding the scooter. After some time, Anjali asks Nidhi to drive the vehicle.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed probe into the case. They have appointed IPS officer Shalini Singh as the main investigator of the case.

The woman was dragged for over 30 minutes by the car occupied by 5 drunk men who were celebrating the new year.

It isn't clear why the girl didn't lodge a complaint.

#WATCH | Kanjhawala death case: CCTV footage of that night shows the presence of another girl with the girl who died after being dragged for a few kilometres by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area.



(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/nd1NUBQVze — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

The car passed by five police stations.

Her body was found without clothes and her limbs broken away.

The family of the victim has claimed she was raped before being dragged by the car. The police, however, claim it was an accident.

NCW has demanded a thorough probe into the family member's allegations.