Kanjhawala death: Nidhi booked Delhi Oyo Room 104 for Rs 800, Anjali was abusing her; here's what she told police

Kanjhawala accident victim, 20-year-old Anjali, was drunk when the Maruti Baleno car hit her scooter, the woman's friend Nidhi told the Delhi Police on Tuesday. Nidhi and Anjali had been partying at Delhi's Vivan Palace hotel with some men. Nidhi had booked hotel room 104 for Rs 800 via the Oyo mobile application.

Nidhi and Anjali were in the hotel room with six of their friends. They were creating a ruckus at the hotel while celebrating the start of New Year 2023. Others staying at the hotel were reportedly annoyed with the group's behaviour because they were making a lot of noise. Some members of the group also quarrelled among each other.

Some men who stayed at the hotel as their car broke down told Jagran that some men and women had been fighting in the corridor of the hotel when they entered.

The hotel staff told the police that on Saturday night, Nidhi and Anjali fought with each other in an inebriated condition. The room was booked at 7 pm on Saturday.

They said they had seen the two girls in the hotel on several occasions, reported Jagran.

CCTV footage showed the two women riding on a scooter. The accused came from the other side and rammed the scooter. Nidhi escaped with minor injuries while the victim's leg got stuck in the car's axle. She was dragged along for several kilometres.

The post-mortem report ruled out rape. It said the woman had 40 serious injuries to her body. Her skull was also fractured.

Nidhi said the accident happened due to the car driver's mistake.

She also said that Anjali was heavily drunk and insisted on riding the scooter. Nidhi left without informing anyone because she got scared.

The accused said Anjali was driving the scooter in a zig-zag manner.

The police are confirming the statements of both sides.

The accused were allegedly drunk.