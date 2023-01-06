Kanjhawala case: Who was driving car that dragged Anjali to death? Probe finds new twist in Delhi accident

File Photo | Delhi Kanjhawala accident case

In a surprising new twist in the Delhi Kanjhawala hit and drag case, the police have found that the man earlier accused of being behind the wheel wasn’t even in the car at the time of the accident. Deepak Khanna, who had earlier claimed to have been driving the car, was at home at the time. He was allegedly convinced by the real driver’s brother to take the blame.

The fresh revelations in the case come as Delhi Police arrested a sixth person in connection with the horrific accident. The police had earlier added two accused -- Ashutosh and Ankush -- to the earlier five arrested in the case. The two are accused of having shielded the others. The police had earlier arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal in the case.

Deepak, a Gramin Seva driver, was earlier accused of being in the driver’s seat during the accident where 20-year-old victim Anjali was dragged for around 12 kms after the car hit her scooty. It has now been revealed that Deepak was actually not involved in the accident and was at home at the time. Ankush, who is the brother of Amit Khanna, had convinced Deepak to tell the police that he was the one driving the car. It is Amit, who is now believed to have been driving the car. He was allegedly shielded by Deepak who took the blame as Amit does not have a driving license.

